Cyndaquil Returns For June's Pokémon GO Community Day Classic

Cyndaquil returns to the spotlight with Pokémon GO Community Day Classic this June along with Typhlosion's Charged Attack of Blast Burn.

Article Summary Cyndaquil stars in Pokémon GO Community Day Classic on June 22, 2024.

Evolve Quilava during the event to get Typhlosion with Blast Burn.

Enjoy Special Research and themed Field Research with exciting rewards.

Event bonuses include 2× XP, Stardust, three-hour Lures, and more.

The Pokémon getting the spotlight for June's Community Day Classic event has been revealed: Cyndaquil.

Here are the full details for the Pokémon GO Community Day Classic event for June 2024, which will feature Cyndaquil:

Date and time: Saturday, June 22, 2024, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time

Saturday, June 22, 2024, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time Featured Pokémon: Cyndaquil makes its return to Pokémon GO with another Community Day feature. It's Community Day move will be featured again. Evolve Quilava (Cyndaquil's Evolution) during the event or up to two hours afterward to get a Typhlosion that knows the Charged Attack Blast Burn. Blast Burn details: Trainer Battles: 110 power Gym and raids: 110 power

Cyndaquil makes its return to Pokémon GO with another Community Day feature. It's Community Day move will be featured again. Community Day Special Research Storyline: This $1 Timed Research will be available in the shop. Here is what Niantic has to say about this questline: "For US$1.00 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency), you'll be able to access the Cyndaquil Community Day Classic–exclusive Special Research story. Stay tuned for when tickets for the Special Research story go live. Don't forget: you're now able to purchase and gift tickets to any of your friends that you've achieved a Friendship level of Great Friends or higher with.* To gift a ticket, tap the Special Research ticket in the in-game shop, then tap the Gift button instead of the Buy button. Tickets are nonrefundable (subject to applicable law and the exceptions set forth in the Terms of Service). Please note that this Special Research will not include an in-game medal."

This $1 Timed Research will be available in the shop. Here is what Niantic has to say about this questline: Community Day Field Research: Niantic writes: "Community Day Classic–themed Field Research will be available! Catch Cyndaquil to earn rewards such as Stardust, Great Balls, and additional encounters with Cyndaquil and more!"

Niantic writes: "Community Day Classic–themed Field Research will be available! Catch Cyndaquil to earn rewards such as Stardust, Great Balls, and additional encounters with Cyndaquil and more!" Event bonuses: 2× XP for catching Pokémon. 2× Stardust for catching Pokémon. Lure Modules activated during the event will last for three hours. Incense (excluding Daily Adventure Incense) activated during the event will last for three hours. GO Snapshot photobombs PokéStop Showcases $4.99 and $9.99 boxes on the Pokémon GO Web Store Event Bundles: For 1,350 PokéCoins, you will get 50 Ultra Balls, five Super Incubators, one Elite Charged TM, and five Lucky Eggs. For 480 PokéCoins, you will get 30 Ultra Balls, one Incense, three Super Incubators, and one Lure Module.



