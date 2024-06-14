Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Paradox Rift, pokemon, pokemon cards, Scarlet & Violet

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Paradox Rift In June 2024

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Ancient and Future-themed cards of Scarlet & Violet - Paradox Rift in June 2024.

Article Summary June 2024 Pokémon TCG Value Watch analyzes Scarlet & Violet - Paradox Rift.

Roaring Moon ex leads the set's value increase, now at $68.83.

Groudon Illustration Rare sees remarkable growth, doubling in price.

Market trends indicate rising value for most Paradox Rift cards since May.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift, which came out in November 2023, are doing now in June 2024.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Roaring Moon ex Special Illustration Rare 251/182: $68.83 Groudon Illustration Rare 199/182: $61.74 Altaria ex Special Illustration Rare 253/182: $41.86 Iron Valiant ex Special Illustration Rare 249/182: $33.91 Iron Hands ex Special Illustration Rare 248/182: $28.09 Tera Garchomp ex Special Illustration Rare 245/182: $27.47 Stellix Illustration Rare 208/182: $25.97 Gholdengo ex Special Illustration Rare 252/182: $22.21 Parasol Lady Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 255/182: $20.36 Professor Sada's Vitality Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 256/182: $18.73 Tapu Koko ex Special Illustration Rare 247/182: $17.92 Iron Hands ex Full Art 223/182: $16.58 Iron Hands ex 070/182: $14.53 Mela Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 254/182: $14.07 Golisopod ex Special Illustration Rare 246/182: $13.63

After a period of either decline or stagnation in this set, we are seeing a major increase in value here. The set's chase card, Roaring Moon ex Special Illustration Rare, is up $13 this month but it is undoubtedly about to be eclipsed by the second most valuable card of the set. Groudon Illustration Rare doubled in value in the past month. Look back to April? It was at $22. This continues to prove that actual rarity doesn't matter as much as the focus Pokémon does, and folks were hungry for a Groudon card. Stellix Illustration Rare also doubled in price, with Altaria ex Special Illustration Rare rising as well. This set is one to watch, as every listed card except the Iron Hands cards saw an increase in value since May.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!