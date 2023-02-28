Bus Simulator 21 Adds New Map In Latest Massive Update A brand new map comes to Bus Simulator 21, along with several other improvements in a new massive update for the game.

Astragon Entertainment and StillAlive Studios have released a massive update for Bus Simulator 21, which will give you a few new options. First off, you're getting a new U.S. map added to the game called Angel Shores, which will take you on a lakeside drive. There are also a number of improvements to the main game so that you have a better experience, along with dedicated console versions, and cross-play on the way. We got the notes below from the team and a new trailer showing off the map.

Big Update With New Content

With the big Bus Simulator 21 Next Stop update for the main game, bus aficionados can look forward to numerous game, AI and other detail improvements. In addition, a completely new game mode awaits the players: The new career mode combines the well-known sandbox mode with the economic system of the campaign. Instead of having to unlock everything bit by bit by completing missions, players can choose from all bus stops and bus models right from the start of the game, so that there are no limits to how far they can build up their own bus company – as long as they manage their start-up capital well, set up and operate routes successfully, expand their bus fleet skillfully and thus work their way up to become a successful local public transport company!

Dedicated PS5 & Xbox Series X|S Versions

Together with the Bus Simulator 21 Next Stop update, dedicated versions of the game for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S will also be available for the first time – including improved graphics, Haptic Feedback and Adaptive Trigger support on PS5, 4K resolution on PS5 and Xbox Series X and other optimizations specific to the respective consoles. For owners of the PS4 or Xbox One version of the game, the upgrade to the newer console version will be available for free on the respective platforms!

PC Version To Include Cross-Play

At the same time as the big Next Stop update goes live, Bus Simulator 21 will be available on the Epic Games Store and the Microsoft Store for the first time. It is already available on Steam, the PlayStation Store and the Xbox Store. All PC versions of the game are cross-play compatible so that PC players can play together in multiplayer – regardless of whether they purchased Bus Simulator 21 for PC in retail, on Steam, on the Epic Games Store or on the Microsoft Store!

Free Map Extension For All Bus Simulator 21 Owners

Another highlight of the Next Stop update is the release of the big official map extension as a free DLC, which has been eagerly awaited by fans of the game. Players can look forward to accessing a huge new area in the north of the US map, "Angel Shores." In addition to numerous new campaign missions, a completely new feature awaits them in the mountainous nature reserve with its idyllic lakes, forests and villages: wild animals crossing! So be careful when driving through the impressive landscapes!