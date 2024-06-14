Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Shovel Knight, Video Games, Yacht Club Games | Tagged: Mina the Hollower, Shovel Knight Dig, Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon, Shovel Knight: Shovel of Hope DX

Shovel Knight To Receive 10th Anniversary Celebration

Yacht Club Games have revealed several new additions, a new game, a new title in the works, and more for the Shovel Knight series.

Article Summary Yacht Club Games celebrates Shovel Knight's 10th Anniversary with exciting updates.

Shovel Knight: Shovel of Hope DX announced, enhanced with new features.

New game Mina the Hollower nearing completion, boasts RPG elements.

Additional free DLC, merchandise, live events, and surprise game cameos planned.

Yacht Club Games revealed several new things on the way for the Shovel Knight franchise as they celebrate the game's 10th Anniversary. Chief among them is Shovel Knight: Shovel of Hope DX, which is basically everything from the game under one title with bonus content to boot. All of this was revealed during the Yacht Club Games Presents livestream earlier today. We have the full rundown from the company below and the stream for you to check out above.

Shovel Knight: Shovel of Hope DX – Coming Soon

This brand new title is an enhanced edition of the original adventure with an array of exciting new features such as 20 new playable characters, online multiplayer, rewind/save states, cheats, and more.

Shovel Knight Dig: Wicked Wishes Free DLC – Summer 2024

The final free DLC pack for Shovel Knight Dig. It is chock-full of adventure, quests, new bosses & more! Shovel Knight Dig will also be coming to Xbox & PlayStation platforms. The game is 50% off on all participating platforms.

Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon – Paradox Pack Free DLC – Summer 2024

This free DLC pack features Mod Support (PC only), new playable characters, new stages, secrets, challenges, and more! The game is also 50% off on all participating platforms.

Mina the Hollower – TBD

Yacht Club Games gave an update on their highly anticipated title. They announced that they are nearing the completion of the initial pass on all level content. As 'ina the Hollower has evolved, it has grown significantly larger than initially anticipated, incorporating an expansive overworld and more RPG elements. Expect a grand gameplay reveal in the near future.

A New Shovel Knight Title

The Presents ended with a look to the horizon. The team official confirmed that a new Shovel Knight game is currently in development. "We're committed to crafting an experience that not only honors the Shovel Knight legacy but also pioneers groundbreaking, innovative gameplay mechanics. This isn't just another sequel – it's a bold new adventure that will launch Shovel Knight into an entirely new dimension of gaming." They also revealed hints are strewn throughout their previous titles that give clues as to what might be in store for Shovel Knight next (Shovel Knight Dig, Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon, and Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove.)

New Merchandise, Live events, Cameos, and More!

Two new merchandise partnerships with Insert Coin and Sanshee

A new 10th-anniversary art book with Udon Entertainment

A super cool & limited T-shirt drop on their merch store

Upcoming new merch releases with Fangamer and Symbiote Studios

A Shovel of Hope vinyl repress with legendary artists Akira Kitamura (Creator of Mega Man) and Hitoshi Ariga (Illustrator for Mega Man & Pokemon) teaming up to create brand new cover art.

Live events in California with Requiem Cafe event (June 15th- 30th) and a Live Panel at Giant Robot (July 10th)

A worldwide Game Jam (Starts November 2024)

Cameo re-featuring with For Honor (July 18th), Brawlhalla (TBD), and Fall Guys Ultimate Knockout (June 26th)

