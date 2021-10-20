Dragon Ball Super Card Game Announces Massive Delays This Winter

Bandai has announced major delays to Dragon Ball Super Card Game products this Fall and Winter. This includes not only the new upcoming sets Saiyan Showdown and Mythic Booster but also the reprints of previous sets Rise of the Unison Warrior and Vermillion Bloodline. Let's get into the details.

Unison Warrior Series BOOST: Saiyan Showdown [B15]

North America: Pre-release: November 12 Full release: November 19

Asmodee UK Stores in Europe: Pre-release and simultaneous full release: November 19

Europe excluding Asmodee UK stores, Asia, Oceania: Pre-release: October 29 Full release: November 5

Latin America Pre-release and release: December 2021, date TBA



Mythic Booster [MB-01]

North America & Latin America: Release: Between December 2021 and January 2022

Europe: Release: December 3

Oceania: Release: December 10

Asia Release: December 2021



Mythic Booster Gift Collection

North America: Release: December 17

Europe: Release: December 2021

Oceania: Release: December 10

Latin America and Asia Release: December 2021



Unison Warrior Series: Rise of the Unison Warrior [B10] and Unison Warrior Series: Vermillion Bloodline [B11] 2nd edition reprints

North America & Latin America: Release: Between December 2021 and January 2022

Europe, Asia, Oceania: Release: Between October 2021 and January 2022



Bandai went on to comment on these changes to their Dragon Ball Super Card Game releases:

Currently, there are many logistical difficulties being experienced by global freight networks which continue to have an impact on our product release schedule. Today we are announcing release date updates for all our upcoming products […] Our website will be updated to reflect these changes at a later date. We will inform you of further release updates as soon as we confirm them with our shipping partners. For Pre-Release Events at North American BCC stores, please update your event schedules on BCC. Release dates are subject to further change. We apologize for the inconvenience and thank our players for their support and patience.

Further, the Dragon Ball Super Card Game Facebook page has announced Saiyan Showdown BOX BUY Packs. Each pack will contain one of three possible Alternate Art reprint cards and will be given to those who purchase Saiyan Showdown booster boxes at participating stores.