Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch: Ultimate Squad In December 2022

Dragon Ball Super Card Game is a dynamic hobby for collectors. The value of cards can sometimes be unpredictable, as it is far more reliant on the playability of cards than, say, the Pokémon TCG. However, collectors do have some influence, and SCR cards with popular characters sometimes end up becoming break-out cards. Now, every month, I will release an installment of this series, Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that DBSCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Dawn of the Z-Legends, which was released in June 2022, are doing in now December 2022.

Here are the top valued cards of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Ultimate Squad with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Piccolo & Son Gohan, Newfound Might SCR BT17-148: $218.06 Oath of Z SCR BT17-149: $66.47 Invader's Vow SCR BT17-147: $33.45 SS2 Son Gohan, Z Fighter SPR BT17-083: $19.08 Beerus, Motivated Destruction SPR BT17-134: $10.87 Android 17 & Android 18, Teaming Up SPR BT17-033: $10.55 SS Son Goku, Pan, and SS Trunks, Galactic Explorers SPR BT17-009: $8.86 Golden Frieza, Newfound Might SR BT17-066: $8.86 Cell, the Ultimate Bio-Android SPR BT17-049: $8.24 Android 17 & Android 18, Limitless Energy SPR BT17-135: $7.69

We are still seeing the cards of Ultimate Squad, which closed out Dragon Ball Super Card Game's two-year Unison Warrior Series block, remain relatively steady. The chase card of this set, Piccolo & Son Gohan, Newfound Might SCR, has increased two dollars this month while the other cards have hardly moved at all. I would not advise collectors buying singles act on this set yet, as the value of that specific Secret Rare is still rather high at over $200. It's a solid SCR but it's one that I can see dropping toward the $120 – $150 area in time. I'm going to watch it though to ensure it doesn't begin moving in the opposite direction.