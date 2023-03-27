Dragon Ball Super – Power Absorbed SPR Reveal: Super 17 There are two Super 17-focused Special Rares in the new Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion, the newly released Power Absorbed.

Bandai has released the initial details of the first Dragon Ball Super Card Game set to release in 2023. This expansion will be the third in the Zenkai Series, the set block which kicked off in September 2022 and saw the introduction of Z-Cards as well as a change in the holo pattern used for Super Rares, Special Rares, and Secret Rares. This set, Power Absorbed (full name being Zenkai Series – Power Absorbed), is the twentieth main set and has quite a few strong themes, including the debut appearance of the Saiyan Cumber in a Prison Planet Saga-focused Black-section. Power Absorbed is also notable for sections of cards based on the Super 17 Saga, Krillin and Android 18's family, the Tournament of Power, and the Buu Saga. Now that this set has been released, Bleeding Cool will showcase cards from this latest Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. Today, let's take a look at some more art from the SPRs, or Special Rares, of Zenkai Series – Power Absorbed.

Yesterday, we showed the heroes of Dragon Ball GT, Son Goku in his diminutive form and Hillary Clinton-cut Android 18, teaming up to take down an overpowered villain. That villain is featured on today's Special Rare spotlights. It is Super 17, who is depicted in his fused form on the Super 17, Onyx Lightning SPR. Next to that, to the right, we have Android 17 & Hell Fighter 17, Synchronized. These two characters are distinct, with Hell Fighter 17 being the result of Dr. Gero and Dr. Myuu creating a new ultimate weapon in Hell which they intended to fuse with the original Android 17 in order to make the killing machine known as Super 17.

