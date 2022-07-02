Dragon Ball Super Previews History Of Vegeta Cards: Vegeta Leader

Bandai is gearing up to release quite a few interesting Dragon Ball Super Card Game products and promotions. The latest release was the seventeenth main set Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Ultimate Squad, which closed out the Unison Warrior Series block and focused on the androids and robots of Akira Toriyama's universe. It included cards recreating scenes and featuring characters from the upcoming movie Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the space-travel adventures of early Dragon Ball GT with a de-aged Goku, the Cell Saga, the Cooler movies, and the Red Ribbon Army. We are still a few months away from Dragon Ball Super Card Game launching the next block, the Zenkai Series block, but we will get promo cards and the exciting History of Son Goku and History of Vegeta products in the meantime. Today, let's take a look at the Vegeta Leader that will head up History of Vegeta.

When they say "History of Vegeta," they certainly don't mean just the canonical version. While Goku's box got Super Saiyan Goku as the Leader card, the History of Vegeta gives this main slot to SS4 Vegeta from GT. I definitely expected GT cards from both of them but I can't say I thought we'd see a GT Leader. That said while I think Vegeta's GT haircut is a wild move, the Awaken side which shows Super Saiyan 4 Vegeta has stunning art. The swirl of colors around SS4 Vegeta reminds me of a Pokémon VMAX, which certainly makes it seem as if this will be beautiful when we see it in foil.

Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game this week as we begin to show more promo cards as well as cards from the upcoming History of Son Goku and History of Vegeta products for the very first time.