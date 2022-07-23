Dragon Ball Super Previews History Of Vegeta: Father & Son

Bandai is gearing up to release quite a few interesting Dragon Ball Super Card Game products and promotions. The latest release was the seventeenth main set Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Ultimate Squad, which closed out the Unison Warrior Series block and focused on the androids and robots of Akira Toriyama's universe. It included cards recreating scenes and featuring characters from the upcoming movie Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the space-travel adventures of early Dragon Ball GT with a de-aged Goku, the Cell Saga, the Cooler movies, and the Red Ribbon Army. We are still a few months away from Dragon Ball Super Card Game launching the next block, the Zenkai Series block, but we will get promo cards and the exciting History of Son Goku and History of Vegeta products in the meantime. Today, let's take a look at one of the cards from History of Vegeta that recreates one of Z's most heartfelt.

Vegeta was on his way toward reforming when he met Future Trunks. His discovery that Trunks was, in fact, his child from the future instilled within the arrogant and stoic Saiyan both a sense of competition and pride that came out on the battlefield but rarely surfaced even when they were training with (or, more often, near each other). It was Vegeta's subdued but now iconic goodbye to Trunks when he returned to the future that showed immense growth in the Saiyan prince. This moment would later be echoed in Dragon Ball Super during Future Trunks' return.

Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game this week as we begin to show more promo cards as well as cards from the upcoming History of Son Goku and History of Vegeta products for the very first time.