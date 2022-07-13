Dragon Ball Super Previews History Of Vegeta: SS GT Vegeta

Bandai is gearing up to release quite a few interesting Dragon Ball Super Card Game products and promotions. The latest release was the seventeenth main set Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Ultimate Squad, which closed out the Unison Warrior Series block and focused on the androids and robots of Akira Toriyama's universe. It included cards recreating scenes and featuring characters from the upcoming movie Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the space-travel adventures of early Dragon Ball GT with a de-aged Goku, the Cell Saga, the Cooler movies, and the Red Ribbon Army. We are still a few months away from Dragon Ball Super Card Game launching the next block, the Zenkai Series block, but we will get promo cards and the exciting History of Son Goku and History of Vegeta products in the meantime. Today, let's take a look at one of the cards from History of Vegeta that shows off GT Vegeta in his Super Saiyan form.

I've been critical of the design changes that we saw Dragon Ball GT pull with Vegeta, but I can't say I'm not a fan of this card. While I don't think that Vegeta would ever truly cut his hair or rock this Jean-Claude Van Damme ass outfit, I do think that he still makes Super Saiyan look badass here. This card brings back childhood memories of an egregiously bootleg Super Saiyan Vegeta from GT that I was given. Compared to the official Super Saiyan 4 Gogeta that I saved up for, the plastic bootleg GT Vegeta felt like it was made of an exoskeleton, it was so light compared to the real toy's weight. It got heavy play, though. Bootleg or not, bad haircut or not, I've always been a Vegeta fan.

Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game this week as we begin to show more promo cards as well as cards from the upcoming History of Son Goku and History of Vegeta products for the very first time.