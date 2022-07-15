Dragon Ball Super Previews History Of Vegeta: Vegeta Unleashed

Bandai is gearing up to release quite a few interesting Dragon Ball Super Card Game products and promotions. The latest release was the seventeenth main set Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Ultimate Squad, which closed out the Unison Warrior Series block and focused on the androids and robots of Akira Toriyama's universe. It included cards recreating scenes and featuring characters from the upcoming movie Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the space-travel adventures of early Dragon Ball GT with a de-aged Goku, the Cell Saga, the Cooler movies, and the Red Ribbon Army. We are still a few months away from Dragon Ball Super Card Game launching the next block, the Zenkai Series block, but we will get promo cards and the exciting History of Son Goku and History of Vegeta products in the meantime. Today, let's take a look at one of the cards from History of Vegeta that recreates a terrific Vegeta moment.

This moment captures the debut of an anime-exclusive form that gave Vegeta a definitive moment during the Tournament of Power. The form is called Super Saiyan Blue Evolution (or Super Saiyan Blue Evolved) and Vegeta is the only canonical user in the anime. There is a similar form called Perfected Super Saiyan Blue in the manga that is functionally the same but has design differences.

This form allowed Vegeta to fight alongside of Goku against Jiren in the Tournament of Power when Goku was using his own means of enhancing the Super Saiyan Blue form with his Kaioken technique. This was just one of many times we have now seen the Saiyans stray from the same evolutionary path. We used to see the Saiyans advancing down the Super Saiyan forms, obtaining the same forms as each other, but now we see dramatic experiments with this, with Goku's Ultra Instinct, Vegeta's Ultra Ego in the manga, and… well, go ahead and watch the new film, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero for more.

Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game this week as we begin to show more promo cards as well as cards from the upcoming History of Son Goku and History of Vegeta products for the very first time.