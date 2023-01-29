Dragon Ball Super Previews Power Absorbed: SS3 Vegeta & Jiren Dragon Ball Super Card Game delivers an intriguing "What If...?" card with a new Power Absorbed promo featuring SS3 Majin Vegeta.

Bandai has announced the initial details of the first Dragon Ball Super Card Game set to release in 2023. This expansion will be the third in the Zenkai Series, the set block which kicked off in September 2022 and saw the introduction of Z-Cards as well as a change in the holo pattern used for Super Rares, Special Rares, and Secret Rares. This set, Power Absorbed (full name being Zenkai Series – Power Absorbed), is the twentieth main set and has already been teased with cards leaking early through events, including the debut appearance of the Saiyan Cumber. We do not yet have a release date for this set outside of March 2023, but Bleeding Cool will update our readers when Bandai offers an official street date for this set. Leading up to the release of this new Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the cards from the set. First, let's take a look at some more cards from some more promo cards associated with Zenkai Series – Power Absorbed.

These two cards feature Super Saiyan 3 Majin Vegeta and Jiren. Jiren is, of course, the main challenger to Goku during the Tournament of Power in Super. The SS3 Vegeta card is a real stunner, though, as Vegeta was only able to obtain Super Saiyan 2 in his Majin state during the Majin Buu Saga. Interestingly, because Vegeta has far ascended the power it takes to become Super Saiyan 3, it is abundantly likely that he can become a Super Saiyan 3, but we just haven't seen it. This was the same situation with Super Saiyan God for Vegeta, as we initially saw him go straight to Super Saiyan Blue. The Broly film later saw him show off SSG, so hopefully, one day, we'll get a canonical depiction of SS3 Vegeta.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Power Absorbed, the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products.