Dragon Ball Super Previews Power Absorbed: Super Rare Cumber Dragon Ball Super Card Game's next set, Power Absorbed, will feature the Evil Super Saiyan Cumber on a Super Rare card this March.

Bandai has announced the initial details of the first Dragon Ball Super Card Game set to release in 2023. This expansion will be the third in the Zenkai Series, the set block which kicked off in September 2022 and saw the introduction of Z-Cards as well as a change in the holo pattern used for Super Rares, Special Rares, and Secret Rares. This set, Power Absorbed (full name being Zenkai Series – Power Absorbed), is the twentieth main set and has already been teased with cards leaking early through events, including the debut appearance of the Saiyan Cumber. We do not yet have a release date for this set outside of March 2023, but Bleeding Cool will update our readers when Bandai offers an official street date for this set. Leading up to the release of this new Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the cards from the set. First, let's take a look at some Zenkai Cards from the Prison Planet Saga-inspired Black-colored section of Zenkai Series – Power Absorbed.

Today is the reveal of the first Super Rare card that we are seeing from this set. It's a relatively standard card, with gold foil in a Super Saiyan's aura, but it is not the style of the art that makes it exceptional but rather the focus. The Black-colored section of Power Absorbed is absolutely dominated by Cumber. Cumber is capable of more transformations than Super Saiyan, including Evil Saiyan, Great Ape, Golden Great Ape, Super Saiyan 3 (implying access to Super Saiyan 2), and Super Saiyan 3 Full Power, the last of which Cumber is the only known user.

