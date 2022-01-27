Dragon Ball Super Previews Realm Of The Gods: Classic Super Saiyans

Bandai has started to show off cards from the next official The Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. The March 2022 set is the sixteenth main set and the seventh expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set, titled Realm of the Gods (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Realm of the Gods) focuses on the deities of Akira Toriyama's universe. Confirmed focuses of the set include the Tournament of Power, the Champa Saga, the Future Trunks Saga, and Xenoverse material including Trunks Xeno and Mechikabura. As Dragon Ball Super Card Game debuts artwork from this upcoming set, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the upcoming cards from a collector's perspective.

Is it just me or are these cards… refreshing?

Dragon Ball Super Card Game focuses heavily on Super, which makes sense — it's right there in the name. When it comes to the cards based on Super sagas, I think there is one aspect of the series that is a bit forgotten by DBSCG. I'm talking about the Super Saiyan of it all. There are definitely great depictions of the base Super Saiyan form in many sets that have Z-inspired sets or include the Universe 6 Saiyans, but I have found that if we're getting a Goku or Vegeta card based on a Super saga, they're likely in either base form or a Super form such as Super Saiyan God, Super Saiyan Blue, or Ultra Instinct. I love how the anime actually sees them utilize many of the forms in different ways, with Goky cycling through Super Saiyan 1, 2, and 3 to take on Beerus; with Vegeta and Trunks showing how they've hit Super Saiyan 2, with Vegeta going beyond; with Goku demonstrating transformations to show Caulifla. So I love these two cards, even though they may not be Super Rare or Special Rare pulls.

