Dragon Ball Super Previews Saiyan Showdown: Cabba SR

The Dragon Ball Super Card Game has begun to preview the cards from the next official expansion. The November 2021 set will be the fifteenth main set and the sixth expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set will be called Saiyan Showdown (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Saiyan Showdown) and will document some of the anime and manga's best Saiyan vs. Saiyan battles. Focuses of the set include Goku vs. Vegeta from the Saiyan Saga, Gohan vs. Turles from the Dragon Ball Z film Tree of Might, Goku and his sons vs. Broly from the film Broly: Second Coming, and, finally, the Universe 6 Saiyans. As the Dragon Ball Super Card Game shows off the cards from this upcoming expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the cards from a collector's perspective.

The way that Universe 6 Saiyans attained the legendary transformation of Super Saiyan has been a subject of controversy amongst fans. It certainly seems to have become easier to reach this level as the Dragon Ball saga went on. During the Frieza Saga, Vegeta was obsessed with the legend and often thought either he or Goku had reached the level before Goku actually obtained it in a fit of rage following the death of Krillin. It took heavy training and years to pass before other Saiyans would obtain the transformation. However, when Goten and Trunks were born, they stunned their parents by casually becoming Super Saiyans as little kids. One prominent theory became that Saiyan hybrids had an easier route to the transformation. Then, Dragon Ball Super introduced the Universe 6 Saiyans who under the tutelage of first Vegeta and then Vegeta's pupil Cabba were able to reach Super Saiyan by getting a little angry and focusing their power into a tingling sensation in their backs. Official Dragon Ball media would later go on to attribute this to S-Cells: Saiyans with gentle spirits had more S-Cells, which this new explanation uses as a sort of pre-requisite for turning Super Saiyan. Increasing one's power can also lead to the increase of S-Cells, which would also go on to explain how Caulifla, who seems more powerful than Goku was when he first turned Super Saiyan, was able to easily transform.

Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Saiyan Showdown. When the set releases on November 19th, 2021, Bleeding Cool readers can expect openings and product reviews as well.