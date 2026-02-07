Posted in: Final Fantasy, Games, Square Enix, Tabletop | Tagged: KessCo

Square Enix & KessCo Announce New Final Fantasy Board Game

Final Fantasy is getting its own board game series, as Square Enix and KessCo will show off the title at the New York Toy Fair

Square Enix and KessCo announced that they have partnered up for a new line of board games based on the Final Fantasy franchise. Simply being called Final Fantasy: The Board Game, the two will release a series of titles based on the video games, with the first one working off of the first three titles from the NES/Famicom releases. Those looking to check out the game can do so this coming weekend at the New York Toy Fair, as it will be on display at the KessCo Booth (#2821) in the Javits Center from February 14–17, 2026. For now, you can read more about the title from the announcement below.

Final Fantasy: The Board Game

The first board game in KessCo's Final Fantasy multi-game deal will cover Final Fantasy I–III and is slated to release in Q3 2026. Designed to capture the spirit of the early titles that defined the genre, the game delivers the iconic Final Fantasy experience in a streamlined tabletop format. In addition to the board game release, KessCo will debut Final Fantasy collectible RPG dice sets in Q3 2026, also inspired by Final Fantasy I–VI Pixel Remaster. Built to be both functional for gameplay and display-worthy for collectors, each dice set features a sculpted character figure sitting atop the dice container, celebrating the timeless pixel art era that continues to resonate with fans worldwide.

Since its debut in 1987, Final Fantasy has become one of the most influential franchises in gaming history, selling over 200 million units worldwide (Wikipedia) and continuing to deliver critically acclaimed, best-selling entries into 2023 and 2024. The Final Fantasy X Magic: The Gathering release in 2025 became the best-selling Magic set in history, introducing thousands of Final Fantasy fans to trading card games for the first time, and KessCo's partnership with Square Enix is designed to deliver that same spark of discovery within modern tabletop gaming.

"We've seen how powerful Final Fantasy can be in the tabletop space recently, bringing longtime fans and brand-new players into a shared experience," said Alex Kessler, CEO of KessCo. "We're excited to partner with Square Enix and continue that momentum with our own faithful adaptation that honors what fans love most about the Pixel Remaster Era while delivering something fun, accessible, and collectible for the tabletop community."

