A New Sushi-Based Decor Pikmin Comes To Pikmin Bloom

Decor Pikmin are some of the most sought-after finds in Pikmin Bloom. They are Pikmin that have a special feature, similar to a costume, that can be grown from seedlings found at certain locations and times in Niantic's new game based on the hit Nintendo franchise. The new Decor Pikmin is inspired by sushi. Let's take a look at this new addition to Pikmin Bloom.

Here's what Niantic had to say about this new Pikmin Bloom release:

Today, Niantic announced new Decor Pikmin types for Pikmin Bloom. The new "Sushi" Decor Pikmin come in three colors: Red, Blue, and Yellow, and each one is designed to look like a different piece of sushi. Pikmin Bloom is the latest AR game from Niantic, the makers of Pokémon GO, and Nintendo, and is designed to encourage exploration and community-building. As players walk around their communities, they will discover cute little creatures called, "Pikmin," that will join players on their journeys discovering local landmarks. As a reward for exploration, Pikmin even get adorable hats.

Niantic invites players to learn more about sushi at the official Pikmin Bloom site, right here.

Earlier this week, Niantic announced Pikmin Bloom's content for April 2022 Community Day, which will include the following features in this wellness-based game:

Players will see colorful tulips blooming along their paths.

Big Flowers will bloom into tulips when players plant regular blue, red, yellow, or white petals around said Big Flowers.

Players will receive one bonus coin for every 250 flowers planted. This is lower than the usual requirement of 500 flowers planted. Bonus coins are capped at 60 coins per day.

Players will see the normal Pikmin Bloom Community Day bonus of Seedlings in the planter pack will grow 1.5 times the usual speed with that rate increasing more if players are planting flowers.

Players that hit their 10,000 step goal will receive a special Tulip Flower Badge.