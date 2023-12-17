Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Obsidian Flames, Pidgey, pokemon, pokemon cards

Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Obsidian Flames Part 31: Pidgey Illustration

Artist Jerky who debuted in January 2023's Crown Zenith contributes a sequence of Pidgey Illustration Rares to Pokémon TCG: Obsidian Flames.

With Sword & Shield officially concluded, the Scarlet & Violet era of the Pokémon TCG kicked off in March 2023 with a focus on the ninth generation of Pokémon games and the new region: Paldea. It all began with the Scarlet & Violet base set, which introduced major, lasting changes to the hobby. Now, the borders of the cards have become silver, matching the Japanese releases. Another major change is that now, each pack culminates in at least a holo-rare and two reverse holos. The major mechanic of this era is the lowercase ex, which features a double holographic pattern of a horizontal shine and a starry sparkle. Full Art exs now use a green, foil outline around the Pokémon. The Secret Rare section of expansions going forward features Full Arts, Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rare exs, Full Art Trainers, Special Illustration Rare Trainers, and Gold Hyper Rares. On August 11, 2023, the Pokémon TCG released the third set of this era, Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames, which introduced Tera Pokémon with a Tera type differing from their base type. The chase card is a Dark-type Tera Charizard ex. In today's installment of this Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames art spotlight, we continue with the Illustration Rares.

Artist Jerky, a relative newcomer, takes on the Pidgey line in this set of Illustration Rares. Following the format that pervades this era, the Pidgey evolutionary line tells a single story of this classic Kanto Pokémon going on a journey from card to card. Jerky debuted in the hobby with the early 2023 special set Crown Zenith, contributing seventeen cards since then. Species that we have seen Jerky illustrate so far have been Lumineon on the Special Illustration Rare in Crown Zenith, Medicham, Shuppet, Tropius, Passimian, Sudowoodo, Buizel, the Bellsprout line in Scarlet & Violet – 151, and now this awesome and illustrative set of cards in Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames. After this set, Jerky kept the big hits coming with a Tapu Koko ex Special Illustration Rare in Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift.

