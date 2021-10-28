Dragon Ball Super Previews Saiyan Showdown: Turles Special Rare

The Dragon Ball Super Card Game has begun to preview the cards from the next official expansion. The November 2021 set will be the fifteenth main set and the sixth expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set will be called Saiyan Showdown (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Saiyan Showdown) and will document some of the anime and manga's best Saiyan vs. Saiyan battles. Focuses of the set include Goku vs. Vegeta from the Saiyan Saga, Gohan vs. Turles from the Dragon Ball Z film Tree of Might, Goku and his sons vs. Broly from the film Broly: Second Coming, and, finally, the Universe 6 Saiyans. As the Dragon Ball Super Card Game shows off the cards from this upcoming expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the cards from a collector's perspective.

Now there we go! I have personally found the Special Rares (or, SPRs) of Saiyan Showdown lacking in comparison to those of the last two sets, Supreme Rivalry and Cross Spirits. However, this artwork is the best of the lot we've seen so far. It showcases an intense moment of Turles overpowering Goku in the Dragon Ball Z film Tree of Might, which is recreated here with flashy, dynamic colors. I've noticed that the SPR cards are more action-based in this set, while previous sets have focused more on character poses and iconic stances. I tend to prefer the latter, but it's great to see Bandai experimenting with colors on these kinds of cards. Pulling this will no doubt be exciting, as it beautifully captures a memorable moment in Goku's (non-canon) history.

Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Saiyan Showdown. When the set releases on November 19th, 2021, Bleeding Cool readers can expect openings and product reviews as well.