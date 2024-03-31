Posted in: Bandai Namco, Games, Video Games | Tagged: dragon ball, Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Teases Next Major Saga DLC

Bandai Namco dropped a brand new trailer for Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, teasing the next DLC saga on the way with Future Saga Chapter 1.

Article Summary Bandai Namco unveils a new Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 DLC featuring the Future Saga Chapter 1.

Three new characters to join the roster in the Spring update, including Goku Black and Vegeta.

Key character Fu set to play a central role in the Future Saga with a mysterious Time Ring.

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 offers deep customization, online battles, and a new age to explore.

Bandai Namco dropped a new trailer this past week for Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, showing off the next major saga being added to the game. The company basically rolled out their plans for the game in a new roadmap, indicating that the Spring will see an additional scenario, three new characters including Goki Black, Vegeta, and a third yet to be announced, and three more content additions following the console launch on May 24, 2024. But the big plug was for Future Saga, with the first DLC chapter arriving sometime this Spring. You can check out the latest trailer for the content here.

Future Saga Chapter 1

As Fu will seemingly have a key role in this Saga, he might be planning for another mischievous plan… What is he going to do with the item, which resembles a Time Ring? How does this story relate to the future? What dragged that much attention out of him? For the first time since the original game launched, Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 will look to the future and the coming of a new age. Fu is naturally at the center of things, and when experiments with supervillain energy are involved, things can't be headed in a good direction. Players will be able to find out what's at stake when the DLC releases in the near future!

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 is the ultimate Dragon Ball gaming experience, packed with thrilling action, epic battles, and endless customization options. Create your own character, explore Conton City and team up with iconic characters from the series as a teacher to train and be ready to battle against formidable enemies to rescue the flow of History! As you progress through the game, you can customize your character's appearance, abilities, and moveset, allowing you to create a truly unique and powerful fighter. The fun doesn't stop there! Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 also features online multiplayer modes, where you can battle against other players from around the world in epic showdowns or participate in Raid Battles to face gigantic foes with other players.

