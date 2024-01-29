Posted in: Dragon Quest, Games, Square Enix, Video Games | Tagged: Dragon Quest Builders

Dragon Quest Builders Announces February PC Release

Square Enix is finally going to release Dragon Quest Builders for PC, as the game will be released next month with new content.

Includes upgraded crafting, single mouse click block placement, and an Undo Button feature.

Free DLC Terra Incognita adds posable Boss Monster figures and an Astronomy Set.

Special items like Magic Carpet and Pixel Ring enhance the Dragon Quest Builders experience.

Square Enix announced this week they will finally release Dragon Quest Builders for PC, and give the game some bonus content as well. First off, the main game will be released on February 13 and will include upgraded crafting features for players to enjoy, whether you've played the game before or are a newcomer. The team also revealed that will release a free DLC called Terra Incognita, which will come with bonus content to enhance the experience. We have more details of what's included in both titles below.

Dragon Quest Builders

Dragon Quest Builders is an immersive sandbox gaming experience that invites Builders to rebuild the ruined realm of Alefgard, gathering materials and crafting unique items with endless possibilities. Additionally, the Steam version of Dragon Quest Builders will also include upgraded crafting features and "Terra Incognita," the content that was originally added in 2022 to the mobile version, where Builders can freely craft and play, now with nearly double the height of blocks that can be stacked on their creations.

Place blocks with a single mouse-click and destroy blocks and items more easily.

A convenient Undo Button function has been added to allow Builders to restore their work.

"Big Bash," a convenient function introduced in Dragon Quest Builders 2, allows Builders to simultaneously destroy objects within a certain range.

Collectible items, such as NPC and monster figures, are available in-game.

Pixels can be collected and exchanged for a variety of useful items.

Convert buildings into Build Cards to share with friends and scan their buildings to have them show up on player islands.

Terra Incognita

Boss Monster Model Set – Builders can unpack several giant posable monster figures that can be added to their worlds.

Astronomy Set – Builders can light up the night sky with ten stars and planets to bring the beauty of the galaxy to their backyard.

Pixel Ring – More than just a pretty accessory, Builders can wear a Pixel Ring that grants higher number of "pixels" when defeating an enemy in "Terra Incognita", which they can then use to create special items on the "Dragon Quest Game Pack" workstation.

Magic Carpet – Builders can use a magic carpet as they observe, build, and explore their structures from the sky, as well as listen to special music as they travel.

