Dragon Quest Tact Reveals New Events Happening Now

Square Enix dropped some new information about updates and events happening in Dragon Quest Tact, which you can check out now.

Square Enix released new information about an update and an event happening in Dragon Quest Tact, which will give you a few things to do this Fall. The first event, running until the end of November, revolves around a secret story happening during the events of Dragon Quest V. The second part of this is the much-anticipated 4,0 update, which has added a ton of content and improved the game in multiple ways. You can read about both below.

True Dragon Quest V Event: October 23 – November 30

New Quests: The True Dragon Quest V Event quests feature an original, never-before-told story within the True Dragon Quest V universe starring characters such as Pankraz Gotha. Players can recruit the Hero Family S-Rank Pankraz Gotha to their roster of heroes by clearing the event quests.

The iconic Hero of Dragon Quest V, the S-Rank Legendary Monster Wrangler, joins the line-up of heroes with the Legendary Monster Wrangler SP Scout available for a Limited Time. As a call back to the ability to recruit monsters in the original True Dragon Quest V, this hero has the ability to call ally Monsters in Dragon Quest Tact to change the tides of tactical battles.

Special Mission and Login Bonus Rewards: Players can exchange items for loads of rewards by challenging Special Missions, and there will be time-limited login bonuses during this event, including one or more SP Scout Vouchers, Gems, Hero Fragments, and Stamina Herbs!

Guild Co-Op Battle and Single Battle: Mega Boss Estark: Starting October 29, 2023, players can work with their fellow guild members to take down the powerful Estark. Players can challenge and clear the Guild Missions to get the event-limited S-Rank armor Shimmering Shield, a Legendary Monster Wrangler Icon, and other prizes. Players can also challenge the Mega Boss Estark solo in Single Battles, which includes up to 20 stages and a chance to earn rare equipment and more rewards.

Dragon Quest Tact Version 4.0 Updates

Version 4.0 Update SP Scout – Up to 100 Free Scouts: To celebrate the Version 4.0 Update, a 4.0 Update SP Scout is available now until December 31, 2023. Players can take part to obtain a maximum of 100 free SP Scouts, and within that 100 SP Scouts, 10 Scouts will consist of a special SP Scout with one S-Rank character guaranteed. Players can use 4.0 Update SP Scout Vouchers to perform the Scouts, which can be obtained in the first nine days of the 4.0 Update SP Scout Login Bonus until November 30, 2023.

48 Hours Only! 4.0 Update Double Spotlight SP Scout Part 1~7: An additional special series of Scout will be available until October 31, 2023. The "48 Hours Only! 4.0 Update Double Spotlight SP Scout" will be a 60x limited SP Scout that puts spotlight on two S-Rank characters. Part 1 of the Scout, available until October 25, 2023, puts the spotlight on Hero Family S-Rank Hero Solo and Hero Family S-Rank Hero Erdrick. Additionally, the Scout contains limited stamps that guarantee the player 1 S-Rank character on their 20th, 40th, and 60th Scout, making this a great opportunity for players to power up their party.

T 'n' T Board Launch: A new in-game "board game" where players throw a dice to aim for goals and have the chance to obtain all-new accessory equipment. The T 'n' T Board will appear as an option on the Adventure menu. Additional information on T 'n' T Board missions and bonuses below.
Get T 'n' T Tickets in New Weekly Missions: Two new weekly missions have been added in which players can obtain T 'n' T Tickets.
T 'n' T Board Launch Login Bonus: Celebrate the launch of T 'n' T Board and earn up to 10 T 'n' T Tickets from login bonuses! Each day from Oct. 23 to Nov. 30, players can receive at least x1 T 'n' T Ticket.

Upgrades: Even more Quality-of-Life and feature updates such as "Change Perk Level," "Max Limit / Auto-Rematches Increased to 100," and more have been added for players to take advantage of as they adventure through the world of Dragon Quest Tact.

