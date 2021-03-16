Logitech G Reveals New In-Ear G333 Gaming Earphones

Logitech G has debuted a brand new set of audio devices today with the release of the G333 Gaming Earphones. This model is designed to be your go-to gaming option if you want something smaller to work with rather than a set of headphones, or if you need something for portable devices like your phone or a Nintendo Switch. Every pair comes with dedicated dual-drivers, with one for highs/mids and one for bass. It comes with three different flexible, soft silicone tips depending on your ear size, a flat cable, and an aluminum housing. The connector is your standard 3.5 mm jack, but it also comes with a USB-C adapter for devices that have ditched the port. As you can see in the pics below, you also get an in-line mic and controls for comms and chat, which also allow you to work with media to play, pause and control the volume. Plus it comes in three color options with black, white, and purple.

We've had a chance to experiment with them over the past couple of weeks before the reveal today, and they work really well. It's clear the team went out of their way to replicate the kind of audio you get in their line of headsets into a smaller device. I will say that the earbuds take a little getting used to depending on the way your ear is shaped, but that's pretty common with silicon tips of any maker as you're basically trying to get this rounded shape to fit a not-so-rounded shape of your ear canal. But overall, they're a really awesome set of earphones. The company has them on sale right now on their website, and you can buy all three colors for just $50.