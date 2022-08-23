Valorant Reveals New Details To Episode 5 Act 2 Update

Riot Games revealed new details today of all the minor additions coming to Valorant Episode 5 Act 2 later today. The primary focus of this is basically trinkets and add-ons for all of the characters, as you can purchase a Battlepass in the game for 1,000 VP, which will get you some paid gear along with some freebies. Some of those include Immortalized Sheriff, Spike Showdown Player Card, Rising Tide Player Card, Guess That's It Spray, Magic Hummingbird Gun Buddy, Obsidiana, Immortalized Vandal, Piedra del Sol Phantom, KAY/O K.O. Player Card, Hehehehehe Spray, and the Kitsune Mask Gun Buddy. The team didn't really do in-depth about a lot of the additions to this update, but they did provide a quick Q&A with one of the game's producers, Laura Baltzer.

What were your goals when designing the Episode 5, Act 2 Battlepass?

This pass was the first time we wanted to try to build a Battlepass around a central theme: myths and legends. We did this for a few reasons. We wanted the Battlepass to reflect some of the things that were going on in Valorant and make it feel like a memorable part of this moment in time for players. Champions is just around the corner and we can't wait to see what legends are born from it. Also, at the beginning of Episode 5, we saw in our Shattered cinematic that our Agents saw themselves in a heroic light. When players equip the Obsidiana or the Immortalized Vandal, we want them to feel just as legendary on their ranked climb as the pros playing on the main stage, or as our Agents immortalized in comic books.

What did you take inspiration from / any notable concepts you wanted to convey with the Episode 5, Act 2 Battlepass?

This Valorant Battlepass was so much fun to work on because of the amount of different cultures and stories that we were inspired by. The Hit in the Ankle Spray, for example, was a reference to ancient sculptures and artwork of Achilles. The Kiss the Frog Gun Buddy is, of course, a reference to the famous story of the Princess and the Frog. The Anansi Buddy is inspired by the many folktales of the spider by the same name. And, finally, we even explore the legends in our own game with the Garden of Heroes series.

Any unexpected challenges or novelty stories you'd like to share when designing the Episode 5, Act 2 Battlepass?

We worked very closely with our Latin America office on the Piedra del Sol skinline. They helped us on everything from the color palette to the final naming of the weapons. It was so great to learn from them about some of the beautiful Aztec art and rich mythology.