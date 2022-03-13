Green Hell's Spirits Of Amazonia Part 3 Launches In Late March

Creepy Jar revealed more details to Green Hell's upcoming release of Spirits Of Amazonia – Part 3 as it will be released in a couple of weeks. The team revealed more of the long-awaited conclusion to this arc as they will finally be giving what is probably the most amount of content for it right at the end. Those looking to dive into the final part of the story will be able to do so on March 29th, 2022. For now, enjoy the video and the info from the developers below.

Players will need to prove their strength and wit to be deemed worthy of the Spirits of Amazonia in an all-new region featuring new Tribal Legends, a new tribe, and more. The mysterious journey reaches its captivating conclusion, but not without a few surprising twists along the way. While Creepy Jar is proud to say they aren't yet done with bringing exciting additions and updates to Green Hell, the final chapter of the Spirits of Amazonia saga represents the most complete edition of the game to date. From Early Access to now, Jake's experience in the depths of the Amazon has seen everything from the addition of co-op mode to the revered Story Mode all while Creepy Jar remained staunchly focused on engaging with player feedback. The result is a more refined experience than ever before, with each update adding more functionality and player-requested improvements. Simply put, Green Hell as it stands today is a direct result of its passionate community and their valued feedback. Looking ahead to Part 3, Jake's adventure comes to its thrilling conclusion: Jake's journey with the Spirits of Amazonia reaches its epic end.

Introducing the Habukku, an Amazonian fishing tribe.

Three trial arenas—themed for each of the tribes—for the new Ritual Trials.

A new region with lots of locations to explore.

4 new legends.

A brand new AI, the centipede.

2 new activities, 2 new weapons, a new pottery mechanic, and more.