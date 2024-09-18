Posted in: eSports, Games, Music, Video Games | Tagged: Def Jam, DreamHack

DreamHack & Def Jam Partner To Present An All-New Hip Hop Showcase

Dreamhack has partnerted up with Def Jam for a cool new showcase, highlighting several new hip hop performers coming up in Sweden

Organizers for DreamHack revealed they have partnered up with Def Jam to present an all-new "Legendary" Hip Hop Showcase during DreamHack Stockholm. The event will take place on the first day, November 22, and will feature several hip hop performers and artists from the Swedish music scene. The content comes in as part of their effort to present one of the biggest showcases of talent during the annual esports event, which will be celebrating its 30th Anniversary in November. We have more details below.

Presented live from the festival's Club Stage, "Legendary" will kick off at 8 pm CET immediately after DreamHack Stockholm's opening ceremony and will include two hours of back-to-back sets, followed by a DJ set into the remainder of the night. The lineup collectively boasts nearly 4 million monthly listeners on Spotify, and reflects an assortment of established artists and rising talent. Participating artists include:

Adaam

Greekazo

Imenella

Luc1ano

Sebastian Stakset

Zoe Lobos

Takenoelz (DJ)

Ladieslove (DJ set)

And more artists to be revealed soon.

"Music and gaming are inseparable, and both have always been an integral part of DreamHack's footprint in Sweden," said Kalle Pilfalk, Director DreamHack Festivals EU at EFG. "As Def Jam Recordings Sweden makes its DreamHack debut in Stockholm, it's yet another example of how our festivals are more than gaming, esports, and music – they're holistic celebrations of youth culture. We truly can't wait to provide our guests with a one-of-a-kind experience, complete with performances by secret artists that will add an extra layer of excitement, making this year's festival truly unforgettable."

"We love supporting local artists, and Sweden has one of the most exciting up-and-coming hip hop scenes in the world," said Mattias Caliste, Head of Def Jam Recordings Sweden. "Our work with DreamHack is going to bring some of the best talent in the game to the stage in Stockholm. It's going to be a Legendary night for Sweden's hip hop scene."

