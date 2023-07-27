Posted in: Games, Tabletop | Tagged: Dimension 20, dropout

Dropout Announces Next Live-Action Series Dimension 20: Mentopolis

Check out the latest trailer from Dropout hyping up the latest season of their live-action role-playing series, Dimension 20: Mentopolis.

Dropout has revealed the latest season for their live-action role-playing series Dimension 20, as the players will be headed to Mentopolis. This latest adventure will take you into the mind, literally, as you'll see several characters representing different functions of the body in a new noir-inspired story, hosted once again by Brennan Lee Mulligan. We got more info and the trailer for the series below as the 19th season of the series will kick off on August 16th.

Dimension 20: Mentopolis

In this new season of the genre-hopping anthology series, we enter the mind of scientist Elias Hodge…where we find the workings of his brain represented by a bustling city known as Mentopolis, populated by characters like Imelda Pulse (Im. Pulse), Anastasia Tension (A. Tension), and Conrad Schintz (Con-Schintz). But between a dead body showing up out of nowhere, an heiress being followed, and talk of a top-secret packet, the players must solve a series of mysteries to save not only themselves but all of Mentopolis in this hilarious, noir-tinged TTRPG adventure. This season's players include:

Siobhan Thompson: A core cast member of Dimension 20 , playing in her first non-core season as the heiress Imelda Pulse. Siobhan is an actress, writer, and comedian whose credits include Rick & Morty, Adam Ruins Everything and Broad City.

A core cast member of , playing in her first non-core season as the heiress Imelda Pulse. Siobhan is an actress, writer, and comedian whose credits include Rick & Morty, Adam Ruins Everything and Broad City. Mike Trapp: The Um, Actually host returns to Dimension 20 for the first time since 2019's Escape From the Bloodkeep, now as Detective Hunch Curio. In addition to hosting the Dropout series Um, Actually, Mike is an actor, writer, and comedian whose credits include WTF101, Breaking News, and Ultramechatron Team Go!

The Um, Actually host returns to for the first time since 2019's Escape From the Bloodkeep, now as Detective Hunch Curio. In addition to hosting the Dropout series Um, Actually, Mike is an actor, writer, and comedian whose credits include WTF101, Breaking News, and Ultramechatron Team Go! Danielle Radford: One of the stars of 2021's Misfits and Magic is back in the dome, this time as the hard-scrabble reporter Anastasia Tension. Danielle is best known as a comedian, writer, host, and actress across Screen Junkies and Fandom Entertainment, including the popular Honest Trailers series.

One of the stars of 2021's Misfits and Magic is back in the dome, this time as the hard-scrabble reporter Anastasia Tension. Danielle is best known as a comedian, writer, host, and actress across Screen Junkies and Fandom Entertainment, including the popular Honest Trailers series. Alex Song-Xia: Alex is a writer, actor, and comedian. They have written for TV shows including Rick and Morty, Praise Petey, Little Demon, and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. As an actor, Alex can be seen in The Week Of (Netflix), starring Adam Sandler and Chris Rock, High Maintenance (HBO), and Helpsters (Apple TV+). Alex joins Dimension 20 for the first time as newsie Conrad Schintz.

Alex is a writer, actor, and comedian. They have written for TV shows including Rick and Morty, Praise Petey, Little Demon, and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. As an actor, Alex can be seen in The Week Of (Netflix), starring Adam Sandler and Chris Rock, High Maintenance (HBO), and Helpsters (Apple TV+). Alex joins for the first time as newsie Conrad Schintz. Freddie Wong: One of the stars of the TTRPG podcast Dungeons and Daddies (not a BDSM podcast) joins Dimension 20 for the first time as Dan Fucks, proprietor of the speakeasy Sugah's. Freddie is a filmmaker, musician, VFX artist, and podcaster. Freddie is the co-founder of the production company RocketJump.

One of the stars of the TTRPG podcast Dungeons and Daddies (not a BDSM podcast) joins for the first time as Dan Fucks, proprietor of the speakeasy Sugah's. Freddie is a filmmaker, musician, VFX artist, and podcaster. Freddie is the co-founder of the production company RocketJump. Hank Green: The co-creator of Vlogbrothers and internet science communicator joins Dimension 20 for the first time as "The Fix," a manifestation of the system that allows for hyper fixation. Hank is known for dozens of projects over the years, including creating VidCon, authoring two best-selling novels, co-founding DFTBA with Alan Lastufka, and launching SciShow and Crash Course with his brother, author John Green.

