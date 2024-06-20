Posted in: Funcom, Games, Video Games | Tagged: dune, Dune: Awakening

Dune: Awakening Direct Reveals More Details About The Game

Funcom held the second episode of their Dune: Awakening Direct livestream earlier today, going over a few more aspects of the game.

Article Summary Explore an alternate Dune timeline in 'Dune: Awakening' MMO where Jessica Atreides has a daughter.

Witness new gameplay footage featuring character creation and narrative twists without Paul Atreides.

Dive into customization options selecting your mentor's skills from Mentat to Bene Gesserit.

Discover Funcom's plans for an expandable map structure enabling endless exploration opportunities.

Funcom held the second episode of their Dune: Awakening Direct series, as they delved more into the game over the course of 30 minutes. The focus of this particular showcase was showing off new game footage as we get a better look at the upcoming MMO, including character creation, new narrative changes, and following the journey of the Fremen in a world without Paul Atreides. We have more info from the devs below, along with some screenshots, and you can enjoy the presentation above.

Dune: Awakening Direct – Episode 2

Dune: Awakening draws on the visual and aural identity created by Denis Villeneuve and Legendary's recent blockbuster movies and is deeply rooted in the original masterpiece by Frank Herbert. The game unleashes you on a vast and open Arrakis torn by war, where you must survive and strive for control of the spice alongside hundreds of other players. Premiered at Summer Game Fest, the Story Cinematic – The Vision of Paul Atreides, revealed the alternate timeline that Jessica Atreides creates by choosing to give birth to a daughter instead of Paul, beginning a cascading chain of events. Paul's absence leads to a huge power vacuum into which players will venture, creating their own story.

"Expression and customization" is one of the core pillars of Dune: Awakening. To showcase a part of that, the Direct shows off the robust in-game character creation tool. Choose every detail of your appearance, then your home planet, and even your mentor's specialization, such as Mentat, Swordmaster, or Bene Gesserit, which determines your starting abilities.

Creative Director Joel Bylos also dived into the server structure and the Overland Map, which connects various massive sandbox maps, allowing for a larger number of players in each, both of which set Dune: Awakening apart from many other survival games. "Making the world feel seamless and connected has always been one of our goals on Dune: Awakening," said Bylos. "We built this structure with the idea of making the game expandable, which is difficult with a single map. The idea with the overland map is that it allows us to just keep building the world and giving players new spaces to explore. Who knows what it will look like five years from now?"

