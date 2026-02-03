Posted in: Funcom, Games, Video Games | Tagged: dune, Dune: Awakening

Dune: Awakening Launches New Free Update For Chapter 3

Dune: Awakening has launched a new massive update for Chapter 3 that's completely free, along with a new DLC for those who want more

Explore 10 brand-new locations, complete challenging missions, and increase your Great House Standing.

Specialization progression unlocks five unique playstyles, with new weapons and full base tax removal.

Raiders of the Broken Lands DLC adds 74 new building pieces, decorations, armor sets, and exclusive rewards.

Funcom has launched its latest major update for Dune: Awakening, as players have free content for Chapter 3, along with a new DLC. We partially covered this back in December, but today we have the grander details as the developers have gone all-out to give much more support and content to the title, including expanding the endgame and the world in general in multiple areas. We have the full rundown here as the content is now live.

Dune: Awakening – Chapter 3 Free Update

Chapter 3 delivers one of the most requested improvements: a bigger and better endgame. Once players reach Tier 6, progression has now been extended. Chapter 3 introduces new systems that let players continue to grow their power, refine their build, and define their role. Importantly, players can now progress meaningfully through PVE-focused content.

Expanded Endgame: Chapter 3 delivers a major endgame expansion built around a rebuilt Landsraad, deep new progression systems, and powerful gear customization.

Chapter 3 delivers a major endgame expansion built around a rebuilt Landsraad, deep new progression systems, and powerful gear customization. 10 New Locations to Explore: 10 brand-new overland locations have been added, including open-area challenge zones and Imperial Testing Stations, designed for repeatable endgame play and escalating challenges.

10 brand-new overland locations have been added, including open-area challenge zones and Imperial Testing Stations, designed for repeatable endgame play and escalating challenges. New Landsraad Missions: The Landsraad now has repeatable missions that increase Faction Rank, Great House Standing, and unlock exclusive rewards.

The Landsraad now has repeatable missions that increase Faction Rank, Great House Standing, and unlock exclusive rewards. Specialization Progression: Players can now shape their playstyle through five distinct progression paths: Crafting, Gathering, Exploration, Combat, and Sabotage.

Players can now shape their playstyle through five distinct progression paths: Crafting, Gathering, Exploration, Combat, and Sabotage. Augmentation System: Unique Tier 6 weapons and armor can now be enhanced with powerful Augments crafted at the new Augmentation Station. Augmented gear can be used by all players.

Unique Tier 6 weapons and armor can now be enhanced with powerful Augments crafted at the new Augmentation Station. Augmented gear can be used by all players. No More Base Taxation: Base taxation on player-built bases has been fully removed; players no longer need to travel to the Social Hubs to pay their taxes and can save their precious Solaris for better investments.

Base taxation on player-built bases has been fully removed; players no longer need to travel to the Social Hubs to pay their taxes and can save their precious Solaris for better investments. Returning Player Support: Introduces a returning player resource package designed to support inactive players re-entering the game. Eligible players who have been away for a set period will receive a resource bundle scaled to their progression in the Research tree, ensuring a smoother and more balanced return to play.

Introduces a returning player resource package designed to support inactive players re-entering the game. Eligible players who have been away for a set period will receive a resource bundle scaled to their progression in the Research tree, ensuring a smoother and more balanced return to play. Two new weapons and a Rework: Two new weapons have been added: The Pyrocket and the Dual Blades. The Rapier has been completely reworked.

Two new weapons have been added: The Pyrocket and the Dual Blades. The Rapier has been completely reworked. New Story Chapter: For players eager to continue the journey, Chapter 3 picks up directly where Chapter 2 ended, delivering hours of new story reuniting the player with an old ally.

Raiders of the Broken Lands

Launching today alongside the free Chapter 3 update is Raiders of the Broken Lands, included at no extra cost with the Season Pass. This DLC answers one of the biggest player requests: more to build with. It adds an entirely new building set containing 74 building pieces and 17 decorations, all inspired by the Imperium's Smugglers, plus a dedicated stillsuit set, light and heavy armor sets, weapon variants, swatches, and emotes.

