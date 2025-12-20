Posted in: Funcom, Games, Video Games | Tagged: dune, Dune: Awakening

Dune: Awakening Announces Chapter 3 With New DLC

Dune: Awakening has confirmed that Chapter 3 is coming soon, along with a new paid DLC called Raiders of the Broken Lands

Article Summary Dune: Awakening unveils Chapter 3 update, packed with massive new content and player-driven improvements

Endgame progression gets a revamp, with deeper choices, new ranks, story content, and improved PvE options

New weapons including Dual Blades and Pyrocket, plus a Rapier rework spice up the combat in Chapter 3

Raiders of the Broken Lands DLC launches with 73 building pieces, new gear, and exclusive cosmetics

Funcom revealed preliminary details about the next major update for Dune: Awakening, as Chapter 3 is on the way, along with a new paid DLC. First off, Chapter 3 will be getting a ton of additions based on player feedback, which includes a revamp of the endgame progression, faction ranks, several new challenge locations, specialized progressions, a new Landsraad revamp, a new story chapter, new weapons, new vehicles, and more to be revealed. Including the launch date which they kept a secret. Meanwhile, the DLC called Raiders of the Broken Lands will be released around the same time, and will include a ton of bonus content as a standalone purchase or as part of the Season Pass. We have more details from the team here as we wait to see when it will be released.

Dune: Awakening – Chapter 3

Most of the improvements and additions in Chapter 3 come directly from player requests and feedback. One of the most popular requests has been providing players with more avenues for progression once they reach tier 6. Chapter 3 aims to deliver on that, providing players with deeper choices and more meaningful ways to advance in both PvE and other playstyles. That's far from an exhaustive list. A massive amount of changes, improvements, and additions make Chapter 3 the biggest update to Dune: Awakening since launch.

Combat also sees several improvements alongside the introduction of the Dual Blades, Pyrocket, and a full Rapier rework. For those who can't wait to see where the main story goes, Chapter 3 picks up where Chapter 2 left off, offering hours more story-driven survival gameplay.

Raiders of the Broken Lands

Releasing at the same time as the free Chapter 3 update is Raiders of the Broken Lands, included at no extra cost in the Season Pass. This DLC responds to one of the biggest player asks: more stuff to build with! This comes in the form of a whopping 73 building pieces and 17 decorations inspired by the Imperium's Smugglers, as well as a dedicated stillsuit set, a light and heavy armor set, weapon variants, swatches, and emotes.

