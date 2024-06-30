Posted in: Books, Dungeons & Dragons, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: d&d, Penguin Random House

Dungeons & Dragons Reveals New Mimic Treasure Chest Notebook Set

Penguin Random House has a new Dungeons & Dragons release out for players, as you can snag the Mimic Treasure Chest Notebook Set.

Explore the Mimic Treasure Chest Notebook Set by Penguin Random House.

Set includes five unique 4 x 6-inch blank notebooks for D&D notes.

Art by Eric Belisle, matching the iconic mimic from the 5e Monster Manual.

Available online for $28, releasing on August 13, 2024.

Penguin Random House has a new Dungeons & Dragons release on the way for players to utilize as they revealed the Mimic Treasure Chest Notebook Set. As you can see here, this has been designed to be a special case looking like the classic D&D monster, but inside it is better than an attacking box. Inside, you'll find five 4 x 6-inch blank notebooks, designed this way with the purpose of keeping all of the notes for an adventuring party together in one location so they don't get lost. They haven't revealed any images of what's inside yet, but we're guessing either the books will be different colors or you'll be able to personalize them in some way so that you can tell each one apart. The box isn't quite for sale yet; at the moment, it's listed for $28 online, but it won't be released until August 13, 2024. You can read up more on it below as we wait the next six weeks for it to be released.

Dungeons & Dragons: Mimic Treasure Chest Notebook Set

Unleash your inner adventurer with this one-of-a-kind notebook set designed to look like a treasure chest that has been taken over by a mimic, one of the most terrifying creatures in Dungeons & Dragons. The box is illustrated and designed by Eric Belisle, the artist who illustrated the mimic featured in the fifth edition D&D Monster Manual. The clamshell box includes five notebooks, each with a unique monster on the cover and a dot, graph, or lined page design on the interior. The reusable box will hold your dice, pencils, pens, and other desk accessories. Perfect for jotting down character stats, sketching out maps, or taking notes during gameplay, this notebook set is a must-have for D&D players as well as RPG, sci-fi, fantasy, and horror lovers.

