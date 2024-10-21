Posted in: Dungeons & Dragons, Games, Tabletop, Wizards of the Coast | Tagged: d&d, Dungeons & Dragons: The Twenty-Sided Tavern, Showpath Entertainment

Dungeons & Dragons: The Twenty-Sided Tavern Adds Travis McElroy

Another guest performer has been added to Dungeons & Dragons: The Twenty-Sided Tavern, as Travis McElroy will join the tour

Article Summary Travis McElroy joins Dungeons & Dragons: The Twenty-Sided Tavern tour as a special guest this November.

The show offers an immersive D&D themed experience where the audience influences the story.

Known for The Adventure Zone, Travis brings his storytelling skills to the stage.

Producers hail Travis’s addition as enhancing the show's dynamic and engaging performances.

Another guest star has been added to the touring lineup for Dungeons & Dragons: The Twenty-Sided Tavern as The Adventure Zone's Travis McElroy has been added. Showpath Entertainment revealed their addition this morning, as McElroy will join the touring production of the show from November 27-December 1. The show has slowly been adding guest stars to its lineup to join in the fun, and it seems like this list is only going to get bigger by year's end. Below, we have more info and a couple of quotes from this morning's announcement for you.

Travis McElroy Joins Dungeons & Dragons: The Twenty-Sided Tavern

Under license by Hasbro and its Wizards of the Coast division, The Twenty-Sided Tavern is an immersive theatrical experience that combines the magic of Dungeons & Dragons with the excitement of live performance. Audience members are not just spectators but active participants, guiding the story and determining the fate of the characters. Whether you're a seasoned adventurer or new to the world of role-playing games, Dungeons & Dragons: The Twenty-Sided Tavern promises an unforgettable journey. The addition of Travis McElroy further solidifies Dungeons & Dragons: The Twenty-Sided Tavern's commitment to providing diverse and engaging experiences for its audiences. Each performance is a standalone, audience-driven adventure where attendees influence the story's direction through real-time choices and interactions.

Travis McElroy is a podcaster, actor, and a New York Times bestselling author known for The Adventure Zone (one of the first and largest D&D Actual Play podcasts), My Brother, My Brother and Me (one of the top comedy podcasts in North America), and a plethora of beloved voice acting roles (Trolls World Tour, Summer Camp Island, Batman: Unburied). "You know, when I wished on a monkey paw that I found at a creepy curio shop to be able to play Dungeons and Dragons professionally, I never dreamed it would lead to performing Off Broadway!" said Travis. "And I'll let you in on a secret: the shop owner told me the paw was cursed! But everything is going so well! What could go wrong!"

"We are so excited that we are getting the opportunity to play with the amazing Travis McElroy. His incredible storytelling and larger-than-life personality bring a whole new energy to our show," said Executive Producer and Co-Creator David Carpenter. "We can't wait to see how his The Adventure Zone spirit and passion for D&D blend into the world we've built on stage. It's going to be something truly special."

