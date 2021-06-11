Dungeons & Dragons Unveils D&D Celebration 2021 Plus DM's Challenge
Today during the 300th Episode of Dragon Talk, Dungeons & Dragons revealed their plans for D&D Celebration 2021, including a competition. Shelly Mazzanoble and Greg Tito did a quick recap of all the D&D news that had come out throughout the week, which we've been posted for you to go back and check out, but today they revealed a few goodies like revealing two new Magic: The Gathering cards from Adventures in the Forgotten Realms (releasing July 23rd), and talking about D&D Celebration 2021, which will take place from September 24th-26th completely online. Part of that celebration will include a Dungeon Master Challenge, in which ten DM's will compete to be declared the best in all the land. We have details on both of those below as we wait to see what some of the programming will be for the event.
D&D Celebration 2021
Gather your party and join the adventure at D&D Celebration 2021, an online gaming event open to fans all over the world! Celebrate the release The Wild Beyond the Witchlight with a weekend of Feywild–themed virtual play sessions and help us create the biggest virtual tabletop roleplaying game event ever! Fans will also get a sneak peek at upcoming products and learn tips and tricks from the community around Dungeons & Dragons. Watch featured play sessions with D&D luminaries and learn something new with a slate of panels led by the D&D design team and community.
Dungeons & Dragons: Dungeon Master Challenge
Ten Dungeon Masters. One epic competition. Find out if you have what it takes to be named D&D's best DM in the Dungeon Master Challenge. The gauntlet begins on June 17 at 12:00 PM PT with a 72-hour open call for submissions from all potential Dungeon Masters. The top 10 will be chosen by the assembled Dungeon Master Emeritus to compete in Stage Two of the design challenge. Finalists from Stage 2 will then move forward toward the final challenge. The winner will be announced live on broadcast at D&D Celebration 2021 and receive an exclusive trophy, a suite of D&D DM products, and a feature in Dragon+ Magazine!