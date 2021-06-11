Dungeons & Dragons Unveils D&D Celebration 2021 Plus DM's Challenge

Today during the 300th Episode of Dragon Talk, Dungeons & Dragons revealed their plans for D&D Celebration 2021, including a competition. Shelly Mazzanoble and Greg Tito did a quick recap of all the D&D news that had come out throughout the week, which we've been posted for you to go back and check out, but today they revealed a few goodies like revealing two new Magic: The Gathering cards from Adventures in the Forgotten Realms (releasing July 23rd), and talking about D&D Celebration 2021, which will take place from September 24th-26th completely online. Part of that celebration will include a Dungeon Master Challenge, in which ten DM's will compete to be declared the best in all the land. We have details on both of those below as we wait to see what some of the programming will be for the event.

D&D Celebration 2021 Gather your party and join the adventure at D&D Celebration 2021, an online gaming event open to fans all over the world! Celebrate the release The Wild Beyond the Witchlight with a weekend of Feywild–themed virtual play sessions and help us create the biggest virtual tabletop roleplaying game event ever! Fans will also get a sneak peek at upcoming products and learn tips and tricks from the community around Dungeons & Dragons. Watch featured play sessions with D&D luminaries and learn something new with a slate of panels led by the D&D design team and community.