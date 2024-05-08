Posted in: AEW, Games, THQ Nordic, Video Games, Yuke's | Tagged: AEW Fight Forever, samoa joe

AEW: Fight Forever Reveals Samoa Joe As First Season Four DLC

AEW: Fight Forever will be getting a fourth season of content, as Samoa Joe has been revealed as the first DLC character from the pack.

Article Summary Samoa Joe announced as first DLC for AEW: Fight Forever Season 4.

Adam Copeland and Jay White will join the roster in upcoming updates.

Expansion includes a Japanese Shrine map, new moves, skins, and modes.

AEW: Fight Forever offers online co-op, various match types, and customization.

THQ Nordic and Yuke's have revealed the first piece of DLC content for Season Four of AEW: Fight Forever, as Samoa Joe will arrive on the roster. The most recent AEW World Champion before losing the title to Swerve Strickland, Joe has been one of the biggest missing pieces to the roster since the game's launch. The team also revealed more content for the Season Pass Four, as we'll also be getting Adam Copeland and Jay White later this year, but surprisingly, no women were added to the roster this time. Enjoy the trailers and info below as the content is now live.

Season Four

This, the first DLC in Fight Forever's Season 4, also includes the all-new Japanese Shrine map, two new attires, and 11 new moves, including signature taunts. As a thank you to fans for making AEW the fastest-growing wrestling promotion of all time, the new Elite Beats and Stadium Stampede Expansion is also available to all AEW: Fight Forever players starting today! Elite Beats and Stadium Stampede Expansion features five new tracks, 20 new skins, and new Stadium Stampede PARTY modes, including Duo Stampede, Quad Stampede, Duo Deathmatch, and Field Goal Frenzy mode for 1-4 players! The complete AEW: Fight Forever Season Pass Four pass includes:

Three new wrestlers

Two new maps, including the Japanese Shrine

New Tournament Mode

30 new move-sets

52 new skin and attire options

Five new music tracks

AEW: Fight Forever

AEW: Fight Forever's nostalgic arcade feel and hand-drawn animations has created a frenzy among wrestling and fighting game purists alike. AEW: Fight Forever presents fans with their first chance to pull off wrestling moves only seen on the wildly popular AEW programming. Online co-op wrestling has gone completely next level with Tag-Team matches that feature sequences of team manoeuvres performed with simple commands. Game modes include Ladder Match, Exploding Barbed Wire, Casino Battle Royale, and the highly anticipated Stadium Stampede, along with a stacked roster of popular AEW wrestlers. Fans can also enjoy career mode, wrestler customization, signature AEW arenas, and good ol' fashioned unsanctioned fun!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!