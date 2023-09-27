Posted in: Fellow Traveller, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: 1000xResist, Sunset Visitor

1000xResist Announced For PC & Switch In Q1 2024

Fellow Traveller has released a new trailer to show off 1000xResist, as we'll see the game on Nintendo Switch and PC early next year.

Indie game developer Sunset Visitor and publisher Fellow Traveller revealed their first trailer for 1000xResist, as the game will be released in Q1 2024. The game is being highlighted as part of the Game Devs Of Color Expo this year, showing off this brand-new sci-fi adventure title set in a future with humanity doing what it does best in the future: slowly dying out. You can check out the latest trailer below as we now wait for them to give the game a proper release date.

"1000xResist takes place in the far future, where humanity has been all but extinguished by a mysterious disease spread by aliens known only as 'Occupants.' There was only one survivor, a teenage girl called Iris who is somehow immune. 1000 years later, Iris is not only immune but immortal and has birthed a new society of 'Sisters' consisting exclusively of her own clones. They worship her as the ALLMOTHER and dutifully fulfil their assigned purpose, ever fearful of the Occupant threat on the surface. 1000xResist is a story like no other, featuring perspective shifts both literal and metaphorical as the game blends between 3rd person adventure, visual novel and first-person walking simulator while throwing twists, turns and revelations at the player until they question everything they think they know."

"1000xResist is the first game from sunset visitor 斜陽過客, an independent studio of majority Asian-Canadian diaspora creators with a decade of experience in dance, theatre, music, film, visual arts, and new media arts. 1000xResist is born from an eclectic set of inspirations, including games, anime, cinema and theatre, and tells a story in ways only a game can while simultaneously bringing fresh ideas to interactive storytelling. You play as Watcher, the Sister who has the great privilege of reliving and interpreting the memories of the ALLMOTHER through a process known as Communion. As you embark upon your first Communion, your commitment to your duty is resolute and steadfast… until your closest sister, Fixer, comes to you with a dangerous revelation. You have been lied to. The ALLMOTHER is not what she claims to be."

