Dark Envoy: Director's Cut Has Been Given A Release Date
Event Horizon have confirmed the release date of Dark Envoy: Director's Cut, containing more content and reworked material.
Article Summary
- Dark Envoy: Director's Cut releases on May 15, 2024, with a new trailer.
- Reworked story, gameplay, narration, and additional content included.
- Features single-player and online co-op modes with RPG and tactical combat.
- Game offers a choice between magic or technology with strategic options.
Indie game developer and publisher Event Horizon has confirmed the release date for Dark Envoy: Director's Cut, and it's coming sooner than expected. The team dropped a new trailer today, revealing the game's release for May 15, 2024. Essentially, players will be getting a special version of the game with a reworked story, narration, and gameplay elements, along with more content dedicated to the game's faithful community. Enjoy the trailer as the game will be out in about a week.
Dark Envoy
Dark Envoy brings classic RPG mechanics with a skill-based combat system built on classes and specializations and blends it with diverse tactical options for approaching your battles. The full story is to be enjoyed in single-player and online co-op mode. Grab a friend and travel the world, seeking whatever dungeons, challenges, and riches may come your way. The main component of Dark Envoy is a story campaign that can be completed alone or in online co-op mode with another player. Take advantage of an expansive crafting system featuring research and enchantment. Adept, Warrior, Engineer, or Ranger? Choose your class and customize your party with over a dozen available specializations. Develop skills, discover perks, grow your stats, prepare load-outs, and master synergies. Make your combat choices and accept the outcome of the battle. Unfortunately, in wartime, nothing is black or white. Every path is a path forward. Learn before you choose between magic or technology…"
- Control the battlefield, and choose the speed you want to play at.
- Watch your steps and plan your moves carefully to outsmart your enemies.
- Use the terrain to your advantage: separate close combat enemies from their support by erecting stone walls, and aim to control sources of health and mana on the battleground.
- Use cover to protect your ranged characters.
- Slow or pause combat, giving yourself the time to plan and react.
- Get even more freedom thanks to a fun system of hand-drawn spells.