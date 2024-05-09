Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Dark Envoy, event horizon

Dark Envoy: Director's Cut Has Been Given A Release Date

Event Horizon have confirmed the release date of Dark Envoy: Director's Cut, containing more content and reworked material.

Article Summary Dark Envoy: Director's Cut releases on May 15, 2024, with a new trailer.

Reworked story, gameplay, narration, and additional content included.

Features single-player and online co-op modes with RPG and tactical combat.

Game offers a choice between magic or technology with strategic options.

Indie game developer and publisher Event Horizon has confirmed the release date for Dark Envoy: Director's Cut, and it's coming sooner than expected. The team dropped a new trailer today, revealing the game's release for May 15, 2024. Essentially, players will be getting a special version of the game with a reworked story, narration, and gameplay elements, along with more content dedicated to the game's faithful community. Enjoy the trailer as the game will be out in about a week.

Dark Envoy

Dark Envoy brings classic RPG mechanics with a skill-based combat system built on classes and specializations and blends it with diverse tactical options for approaching your battles. The full story is to be enjoyed in single-player and online co-op mode. Grab a friend and travel the world, seeking whatever dungeons, challenges, and riches may come your way. The main component of Dark Envoy is a story campaign that can be completed alone or in online co-op mode with another player. Take advantage of an expansive crafting system featuring research and enchantment. Adept, Warrior, Engineer, or Ranger? Choose your class and customize your party with over a dozen available specializations. Develop skills, discover perks, grow your stats, prepare load-outs, and master synergies. Make your combat choices and accept the outcome of the battle. Unfortunately, in wartime, nothing is black or white. Every path is a path forward. Learn before you choose between magic or technology…"

Control the battlefield, and choose the speed you want to play at.

Watch your steps and plan your moves carefully to outsmart your enemies.

Use the terrain to your advantage: separate close combat enemies from their support by erecting stone walls, and aim to control sources of health and mana on the battleground.

Use cover to protect your ranged characters.

Slow or pause combat, giving yourself the time to plan and react.

Get even more freedom thanks to a fun system of hand-drawn spells.

