Posted in: Games, Humble Bundle, Video Games | Tagged: Humble Games, Stray Gods, Stray Gods: Orpheus, Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical, Summerfall Studios

Stray Gods: Orpheus Announced For Late June Release

Stray Gods: Orpheus is a brand new DLC added to the main game, featuring a new standalone adventure with Orpheus and Hermes.

Article Summary Humble Games and Summerfall Studios announce Stray Gods: Orpheus DLC for late June release.

New stand-alone story features Orpheus, blending rock music with Greek mythology.

Anthony Rapp and Erika Ishii star, with storytelling by David Gaider and music by Austin Wintory.

Interactive music experience with 6 original songs that change with decisions made in-game.

Humble Games and Summerfall Studios have revealed a new DLC coming to Stray Gods, as Orpheus will be released for the game in late June. As the name suggests, you're getting a stand-alone story featuring Orpheus, serving as a muse for many performing as a rock star, until a chance encounter with fellow god Hermes leads the two on a new comedic adventure. The news came with a brand new trailer, which you can check out above, as the content will be released on June 27, 2024. No word on how much the DLC will cost or if it will be free yet.

Stray Gods: Orpheus

When the Fates themselves have always written your story, what happens when you pick up the pen? Play as Orpheus in this brand new story for Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical! Orpheus' story is arguably finished – until Hermes brings him back to the world of the living. With their help, you'll guide Orpheus through the depths of mortal decision-making – who to date, what to hope for, what instrument to rock out on…

Starring Anthony Rapp (Rent, Star Trek: Discovery) and Erika Ishii (Dimension 20, Worlds Beyond Number) and written by David Gaider, Stray Gods: Orpheus is a comedic feature-length experience that history buffs, hopeless romantics, and rock stars alike can enjoy. Experience 6 brand new original songs, where each decision changes the song and the story. Composed by Austin Wintory, with lyrics by Simon Hall (Tripod), Montaigne (Jess Cerro), and new addition Tom Cardy (Red Flags, Artificial Intelligence), Stray Gods: Orpheus has hours of interactive music for you to explore again and again. When the curtain has fallen and the show is over, who do you go home as? Choose to reject, embrace, or rewrite the stories the world expects of you. Is the mortal world ready for the return of Ancient Greece's most infamous bard?

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!