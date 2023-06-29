Posted in: Dying Light 2, Games, Techland, Video Games | Tagged: dying light, Dying Light 2 Stay Human

Dying Light 2 Launches Summer Of Horrors Content

Techland is planning to scare you all Summer long in Dying Light 2 Stay Human, starting with the latest Bloody Nights event.

Techland has launched a new update for Dying Light 2 Stay Human as players can experience the Summer Of Horrors will run for the next few weeks. Starting now and running all the way through the summer, players can experience a number of new additions to the game that will give you a lot of experiences in the zombie-filled game. This will include a new series of events, crossovers, and updates spanning the entire season. They kick off today with the Bloody Nights event that will give you in-game awards through Thursday, July 13th. We have more details and a couple of videos for you from the team below.

Dead Of Night

The day and night cycle has always been at the heart of Dying Light franchise. This update aims to emphasize the differences in gameplay by ensuring the night has a heavier, almost horror-like feel. To accomplish that, the visibility is significantly reduced, making the player more reliant on the upgraded flashlight that casts dynamic shadows. The sound design also enhances the atmosphere, with music taking a backseat to effects. The infected now show up in more locations, like Volatiles roaming the rooftops, making no place truly safe after sundown.

Give It A Good Run

Sometimes the only way to survive is to run. Not only the chase sequences are now more immersive, but there are also further improvements to the parkour system. Other additions include animations, increased control in the air, and maintaining momentum. While parkour is the highlight of Dying Light 2 Stay Human, some experienced players wanted it to be yet more challenging. Techland responded to this feedback by introducing a new parkour style, specifically designed to cater to these wishes. Now, players can select in the Settings menu whether they'd like to exercise more control over their movement, for a grounded and intense journey, or go with the assisted gameplay.

Adventures Across Dying Light 2

The third pillar of the update are the Community Maps. Techland is cooperating with mod.io and giving the players a rare opportunity to access maps created by modders right from the game – without the need of downloading any additional applications or editors. This means a lot of new levels and content to play, demonstrating the unbridled creativity of Dying Light fans. Currently, this feature is supported on PC only, however, it will be coming to consoles and Steam Deck later this year.

Ride Off Into The (Harran) Sunset

The other noteworthy additions include boosted graphics on ultra mode for PC, and a new color grading option called "Harran Sunset." Additionally, players will now be able to throw weapons and retrieve them later. The developer also included some modifications to the user interface and added more transmog options.

Bloody Nights

Good Night, Good Luck ushers in the Summer of Horrors – a series of events, crossovers, and updates spanning the entire season, all the way into September. To celebrate this launch, Techland calls all Nightrunners to test their skills against Volatiles in a Bloody Nights event, starting today, June 29, at 7 am PT / 10 am ET until Thursday, July 13, at 7 am PT / 10 am ET. The rewards for completing the challenge are: 3 Huntress' Regular & 3 Elite Mission Tickets, Crossbow and Bolts Blueprint, along with The Prick's Outfit. On top of that, Dying Light 2 Stay Human will be available at a 50% discount for the duration of the event.

