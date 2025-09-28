Posted in: Dynasty Warriors, Games, KoeiTecmo, Tokyo Game Show, Video Games | Tagged: Dynasty Warriors 3, Dynasty Warriors 3: Complete Edition Remastered, Tokyo Game Show 2025

Dynasty Warriors 3: Complete Edition Remastered Arrives This March

Dynasty Warriors 3: Complete Edition Remastered has been announced for release next March, arriving on both PC and consoles

Article Summary Dynasty Warriors 3: Complete Edition Remastered drops in March 2026 for PC and all major consoles.

Includes all original content from Dynasty Warriors 3 and Xtreme Legends in one definitive package.

Features stunning Unreal Engine 5 visuals and recreates over 40 classic officers and epic battlefields.

Enhanced one versus 1,000 action and evolved gameplay bring the Three Kingdoms legend to life.

Koei Tecmo revealed a new remastered game on the way during Tokyo Game Show 2025, as Dynasty Warriors 3: Complete Edition Remastered will be coming out next year. As you may suspect, this is going to be the end-all be-all for the title, as they have added everything ever released for it under one title, and given all of the content a modernized boost. Enjoy the trailer here as the game will be released for PC and all three major consoles on March 19, 2026.

Dynasty Warriors 3: Complete Edition Remastered

A striking modern revival of Dynasty Warriors 3 and Dynasty Warriors 3: Xtreme Legends, which established the foundation of the entire series. The complete cast of more than 40 officers and numerous battlefields will be beautifully recreated using Unreal Engine 5. Aim for the peak of 1 vs 1,000 action in this even more enjoyable and thrilling revival. Play as more than 40 different officers in the world of the Three Kingdoms, taking on thrilling and tactical battles of 1 vs. 1,000 on vast battlefields.

Dynasty Warriors 3 was the first game in the Dynasty Warriors series to feature mechanics that would become a mainstay for the series, such as True Musou Attacks, two-player simultaneous play, and the officer development system. It was also the first game in the series to sell more than one million copies. The Dynasty Warriors 3: Xtreme Legends expansion featured new stories for seven officers, including Lu Bu, Meng Huo, and Yuan Shao, as well as bodyguard customization, new weapons, and four types of challenge modes, providing even more gameplay to enjoy.

While reproducing the movements of the original game, the action system of Dynasty Warriors 3 has evolved to be more brilliant and exhilarating. In Dynasty Warriors 3: Complete Edition Remastered, players can experience one vs. 1,000 action woven by tradition and evolution. In addition, the complete cast of more than 40 officers and numerous battlefields originally featured in the game will be beautifully recreated using Unreal Engine 5, offering peak action and tactical warfare in this thrilling revival.

