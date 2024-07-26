Posted in: Dynasty Warriors, Games, KoeiTecmo, Video Games | Tagged: Dynasty Warriors: Origins

Dynasty Warriors: Origins Releases New Producer Video

Check out the latest video from Koei Tecmo for the game Dynasty Warriors: Origins, as we learn more about the game's story

Article Summary Koei Tecmo's new video for Dynasty Warriors: Origins reveals an immersive story pre-Yellow Turban Rebellion.

The game will feature the largest number of soldiers in the series, delivering realistic and large-scale battles.

Players can control epic heroes like Guan Yu, leading massive armies and fighting formidable foes.

Explore the Three Kingdoms world via a continental map and interact with heroes on the way to new battlefields.

Koei Tecmo has released a new video for Dynasty Warriors: Origins today, showing off some of the story of the game. The video was introduced by a pair of producers, Akihiro Suzuki and Tomohiko Sho, who gave a proper introduction to the content and showed off some of the action in the process. Enjoy the video here and the info below, as the game will arrive sometime in 2025 for PC and consoles.

Dynasty Warriors: Origins

Dynasty Warriors: Origins introduces a new, deeper interpretation of the traditional Three Kingdoms storyline, which depicts ancient Chinese history. The story begins the year before the Yellow Turban Rebellion, the dawn of an era of great upheaval, when the protagonist — a martial artist with amnesia — visits a village suffering from famine. Here, he meets Zhang Jiao, a long-haired man who offers a helping hand to people, and Guan Yu, a bearded warrior who denounces the injustice of government officials, and together they fight against the forces of corrupt officials. The immersive story is experienced through the amnesiac protagonist, weaving through history as a single hero. Throughout the game, episodes of the Three Kingdoms are described in greater clarity and detail, delivering a clear and engaging experience not only for fans of the Romance of the Three Kingdoms and Dynasty Warriors franchises but for those who have not experienced them before.

Dynasty Warriors: Origins delivers an overwhelming sense of realism on every battlefield, with the largest number of soldiers in the series' history intermingled and fighting with their own individual wills. Enemy soldiers attacking in cooperation are extremely formidable, and you must not only fight with your own skills but also charge forward with your allies to clear the way. Once you push up the battleline and are prepared to fight, you and your allies can charge into the massive armies of enemies, experiencing a sense of realism of the battlefield in an unprecedented scale where thousands of soldiers collide! The protagonist of this title throws himself onto the battlefield alongside the heroes of the Three Kingdoms, wiping out swarms of enemies using swords, fists, and various other weapons. By meeting certain conditions, players can temporarily control Guan Yu and other officers marching forth by their side. Officers with strength worthy of "exhilarating 1 vs. 1,000 action" will become the protagonist's most reliable allies.

Away from combat, Dynasty Warriors: Origins displays the vast world of the Three Kingdoms on a continental map, enabling players to choose which battlefield to participate in. Also, players can interact with heroes and walk around freely on their way to the next major battlefield.

