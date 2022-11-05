Dysterra Will Release Into Early Access Later This Month

Kakao Games and Reality MagiQ announced this week that Dysterra will be coming to Steam's Early Access in a couple of weeks. The team has slowly been hammering away at this game piece by piece, revealing a little more every few weeks along with the betas they've been doing. Now we know they will be giving us an early version of the game on November 24th, 2022. It's not going to have everything, but the key components it will have for the purposes of testing and moving forward will be the multiplayer elements. Which will give you ample time to have fun with their PvP survival modes. You can check out more about the game below before it comes out later this month.

Dysterra is a sci-fi-based survival game with particularly enhanced futuristic FPS gameplay. Along with FPS battles, you can also experience other common survival game elements, such as looting, crafting, building, and team-play. In the perishing Earth, players must find a way to prevent extinction while still ensuring individual survival and choose whether to cooperate or compete with other players for their survival. Join the official server, and compete with others big time!

Dysterra has a sci-fi FPS setting where you can literally get in battles with every single player you come in contact with. However, teaming up is always an option to compete with other players in a team. Don't worry if you don't prefer PvP games because Dysterra also offers both PvE and single-player modes. Explore the main facilities before anybody else does to get in hold of special skills and resources for higher-tier items that can make you superior. Develop yourself and your machine arm in the Sci-Fi based world of Dysterra. Equip yourself with strong armor and weapons. Build and expand your base to feel the best Sci-Fi FPS experience.