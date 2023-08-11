Posted in: EA Sports FC, Electronic Arts, Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: EA Sports, EA Sports FC Mobile

EA Sports FC Mobile Reveals New Details On Release

Electronic Arts have confirmed more details for EA Sports FC Mobile, as the game will be launched in late September for iOS and Android.

EA Sports dropped new details this week about their impending release of EA Sports FC Mobile, set to launch alongside the primary game. We now know the game will be launched on September 26th for iOS and Android, bringing with it all of the excitement of the new soccer/football title to mobile devices with a few changes here and there that will make it a different kind of experience from that of PC and console. What's more, Vini Jr. will serve as the covert athlete for the mobile version, as you can see from the art below. Enjoy the details from he devs and the latest trailer.

Real Madrid winger Vini Jr. will make his debut as the first-ever cover star for EA Sports FC Mobile. Fans of Vini Jr. will experience his authentic running style, brought to life in-game through True Player Personality, accentuated by revised Impact Controls that will let players take command of the pitch to show off their own playmaking skills."

True Player Personality: The world's most recognizable players come to life with True Player Personality. Authentic running styles, penalty kick stances, and celebrations for certain players all bring EA Sports FC Mobile to a new level of authenticity.

The world's most recognizable players come to life with True Player Personality. Authentic running styles, penalty kick stances, and celebrations for certain players all bring EA Sports FC Mobile to a new level of authenticity. Dynamic Game Speed: Mobile-first and tactile game speed, allowing for more player personality and attribute impact on the pitch.

Mobile-first and tactile game speed, allowing for more player personality and attribute impact on the pitch. Elite Shooting System: Revamped shooting system allows impact players to show up on the scoresheet and make their mark. Feel rewarded when you make smart shooting decisions both inside and outside the box, on a cross or off the volley. Take control of your favorite attackers and rally your team to victory.

Revamped shooting system allows impact players to show up on the scoresheet and make their mark. Feel rewarded when you make smart shooting decisions both inside and outside the box, on a cross or off the volley. Take control of your favorite attackers and rally your team to victory. Impact Controls: Power Shot: Unleash a high-powered shot that leaves keepers clawing at the air. Load up your shot when you're in space to harness the full potential of Power Shot. Balance the risk and reward of the Power Shot to devastate your opponent and take the lead. Knock On Dribble: Bring your pacey dribblers to top speed faster by knocking the ball ahead into space. Take advantage of your opponent's high defensive back-line by having your rapid attackers push ahead in a fluid manner. Dribbling with true speedsters takes on a whole new feeling. Hard Tackle: Make your presence felt and assert dominance in defense and midfield by launching a crunching stand tackle. Separate your opponent's attackers from the ball or make a last-ditch block with new Hard Tackles.



