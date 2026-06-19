Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Frigibax, pokemon

Pokémon GO To Hold Frigibax Community Day on June 20

Pokémon GO is holding a new Community Day event this weekend as Frigibax will take center stage with several activities on June 20

Article Summary Pokémon GO Frigibax Community Day lands June 20 from 2–5 p.m. local time, with boosted spawns and Shiny chances.

Evolve Arctibax during Pokémon GO Community Day or up to four hours later to get Baxcalibur with Glaive Rush.

Pokémon GO event bonuses include 3× Stardust, 2× Candy, extra Special Trades, and reduced Stardust trade costs.

Frigibax Special Research, themed Field Research, Lure Module bonuses, and a Web Store Ultra Box round out the event.

Niantic has a new Community Day happening this weekend in Pokémon GO, as Frigibax will be featured this time around. The Ice Fin pocket monster will have the full array of activities, as this is your chance to capture, evolve, and more with them if you're looking for a new addition to your collection. As with all events, it will be held from 2-5 pm local time in every timezone across the globe. We have the finer details of what to expect below from the team.

Frigibax Takes Center Stage For The Latest Pokémon GO Community Day

Featured Attack Evolve Arctibax (Frigibax's Evolution) during the event or up to four hours afterwards to get a Baxcalibur that knows the Charged Attack Glaive Rush. Trainer Battles : 90 power and decreases Defense by one stage

: 90 power and decreases Defense by one stage Gyms and raids: 105 power

Community Day Special Research For US$1.99 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency), you'll be able to access the Frigibax Community Day–exclusive Special Research. Complete this research for even more rewards, including the following. 3 encounters with Frigibax that have a Special Background

Additional encounters with Frigibax

1 Premium Battle Pass

1 Rare Candy XL And even more goodies! Stay tuned for when tickets for the Special Research go live.

Don't forget: You're now able to purchase and gift tickets to any of your friends that you've achieved a Friendship level of Great Friends or higher with.

To gift a ticket, tap the Special Research ticket in the in-game shop, then tap the Gift button instead of the Buy button. Tickets are nonrefundable (subject to applicable law and the exceptions set forth in the Terms of Service). Please note that this Special Research will not include an in-game medal and will not feature a story. (Certain restrictions apply. Gifting cannot be completed if the recipient has purchased a Special Research ticket or has been gifted one already.)

Event Bonuses 3× Stardust for catching Pokémon.

2× Candy for catching Pokémon.

2× chance for Trainers level 31 and up to receive Candy XL from catching Pokémon.

Incense (excluding Daily Adventure Incense) activated during the event will last for three hours.

Take a few snapshots during Community Day for a surprise!

Lure Modules will last for one hour and may attract the featured Pokémon.

One additional Special Trade can be made for a maximum of two per day.

Trades will require 50% less Stardust. (While most bonuses are only active during the three-hour event period, these will be active from 2:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. local time.)

Lure Module Bonus From 2:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. local time, Frigibax will have a very high chance of appearing at PokéStops with active regular Lure Modules. Frigibax attracted to regular Lure Modules will still have an increased chance to be Shiny and may have a Special Background. That's more chances to encounter the featured Pokémon even after the event hours!

Field Research June Community Day–themed Field Research will be available! Catch Frigibax to earn rewards such as Stardust, Ultra Balls, additional encounters with Frigibax, and more! You may even find Field Research that leads to encounters with Frigibax that have a Special Background—if you're lucky!

Pokémon GO Web Store – Community Day Ultra Box The Community Day Ultra Box will be available for US$1.99 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency) and includes an event ticket and five Ultra Balls!

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