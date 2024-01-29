Posted in: Electronic Arts, eSports, Games, Madden NFL, Video Games | Tagged: Madden NFL 24, Ultimate Madden Bowl

Electronic Arts To Start Ultimate Madden Bowl On January 30

Electronic Arts revealed their details to the Ultimate Madden Bowl, now presented by Lexus, set to kick off tomorrow at their offices.

The road to the Super Bowl is underway, but Electronic Arts will start its own journey to Las Vegas tomorrow with the Ultimate Madden Bowl. Running from January 30-February 2, and then culminating on February 9, The Madden NFL 24 Championship Series will lead the final charge in the MCS competitive season, all while being sponsored by Lexus. Tomorrow at EA's Redwood City headquarters, 14 of the top Madden NFL players will battle it out to see who will go onto the finals in Las Vegas, home to Super Bowl LVIII, on February 9. The final two competitors will choose their teams and compete against each other in front of a live crowd at the House of Blues. We have more info on the event for you here, as you can view both events on Twitch and YouTube, starting at 6:30 PM ET on January 30-February 2, and 9:30 PM ET on February 9.

The Ultimate Madden Bowl, presented by Lexus

In addition to becoming the presenting sponsor of the biggest Madden NFL esports competition of the year, Lexus will receive virtual naming rights to their own Lexus Stadium inside of Madden NFL 24's Ultimate Team mode. The virtual stadium will see Lexus become part of the immersive experience of MUT, which millions of players and fans enjoy. The multifaceted partnership will also see the newly released 2024 Lexus GX onsite at the Ultimate Madden Bowl finale in Las Vegas. Lexus's partnership with MCS rides a growing wave of automotive companies deepening their investment in esports as an avenue to connect with young gamers – many of whom may be looking to purchase their first cars. Lexus first entered into the space in 2019 in an effort to meet young drivers where they already are.

After competition among thousands of players this season, 14 finalists will travel to the Bay Area to compete at EA's purpose-built esports broadcast center from January 30 – February 1. During the crowning event at EA SPORTS Presents The Madden Bowl in Vegas, the final two competitors will vie for their share of the collective $1 million USD prize pool and look to take home the first-ever Championship ring designed by Jostens, leading championship ring provider in professional sports, including 37 of 57 Super Bowl Rings . The Ultimate Madden Bowl concludes an impressive season for the MCS, which nearly doubled registration from MCS 23. As part of the Ultimate Madden Bowl festivities, EA will also crown the first-ever Positive Player Award for MCS. The Award looks to champion the positive players within the MCS 24 community. Finalists include Greg "SL1M GHOST" Allen, Jonathan "JonBeast" Marquez, Dillan "PHICAM" Foust, and Gary "VADimes540" Hash II.

