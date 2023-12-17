Posted in: Electronic Arts, Games, Video Games | Tagged: EA Sports WRC, WRC

EA Sports WRC Launches New Content For Season 2

EA Sports WRC has a new season of content out right now, with the majority of it focusing on the new Central European Rally.

Article Summary EA Sports WRC Season 2 introduces the Central European Rally with 12 new stages over 32kms.

New cars, over 60 Moments, Rally Pass items, and bug fixes enhance the gaming experience.

Central European Rally features high-speed races through Czech countryside, available from Dec 14.

Exclusive content for EA Play members, with tips, tricks, and a full route list on the WRC website.

Electronic Arts released a new season of content for EA Sports WRC, as Season 2 takes us overseas with the introduction of the Central European Rally. The real-world version of WRC has recently launched this new series of races, and now the game will take you there so you can race the courses yourself. These new tracks make up over 32kms of new challenges as you'll be tested across 12 stages, along with new cars for you to make an attempt in. Along with this are more Rally Pass items and over 60 new Moments, along with bug fixes and improvements to the game. You can read more about the season below and see a trailer highlighting some of the content as it is now live.

EA Sports WRC – Season 2

Inspired by the recent official WRC rally, the new Central European location introduces fans to the high-speed, flowing Czech roads in this new asphalt-based stage. It is available for free* to all players from December 14 and across all major game modes, including Career, with various weather conditions and seasonal climates. Tips and tricks to tackle the new location along with the full route list, can be found on the EA Sports WRC website. In addition to several game enhancements, from December 19, this update marks the start of a new Rally Pass Season, offering players the chance to unlock up to 30 customization items across the free, VIP, and EA Play tiers. Over 60 Moments will also be released in Season 2, giving fans the opportunity to relive the history of WRC and take on unique daily challenges. Eight of these Moments will be exclusive to EA Play members.

"Our vision with Central Europe is to dare our players to push the limits of control and take calculated risks as they race through small villages, forests, and open farmland. The addition of the Central European Rally provides an exhilarating gaming experience with its wide, winding roads and unique countryside tracks," said Matthew Battison, Creative Director at Codemasters. "This is just the beginning of a series of exciting updates that we have planned for EA Sports WRC, and we look forward to sharing more in the coming months."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!