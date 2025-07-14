Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: eat the rich, Maccima Games, Monstronauts

Eat The Rich Confirms September PC Release Date

Eat The Rich has been confirmed for release on PC this September, with mobile and console versions coming later this year

Article Summary Eat The Rich is a new party game where players become billionaires battling for survival on a game show.

Compete online with 6-10 players, collect Pennies, forge alliances, and vote out rivals to win big.

Engage in carnivalesque mini-games, wild brawls, and ruthless betrayal to emerge as the sole winner.

The game officially launches in September after a successful free demo run on Steam.

Indie game developer Maccima Games and publisher Monstronauts have revealed the official release date for their latest game, Eat The Rich. Following a successful run with a free demo on Steam, the devs have confirmed the game will be released on September 10, as it arrives on PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store. They also confirmed the game will be released for PlayStation, Xbox, and Mobile devices sometime down the road, with no word on a Switch version. Enjoy the latest trailer while we wait out the next two months.

Eat The Rich

Billionaires? Everybody just LOVES billionaires! That's why we've put them on a game show to FIGHT FOR THEIR LIVES! Play online with 6-10 players in this social party game where you fight against each other to see who has the most Pennies in the end. Society has collapsed due to the unbridled greed of the 1%. In retribution (and in lieu of a guillotine), the masses have forced the billionaires responsible into a deadly carnivalesque game show against each other called Eat The Rich. In this game show, billionaires go head-to-head in a rich immersion of social reality – all without their hard-earned generational wealth! As punished billionaires, players compete for pennies and other advantages over multiple rounds, players vote each other out of the game until only three remain. The last player standing with the most Pennies then wins the game.

Group Mini-Games: Play a carnival of mini-games for precious Pennies and prizes! Work as a team to secure hard-earned cash to use later on for Power Ups.

Play a carnival of mini-games for precious Pennies and prizes! Work as a team to secure hard-earned cash to use later on for Power Ups. Brawl: Aggravated assault is a very serious crime but in this game show, you are encouraged to beat the shit out of each other! Billionaires can freely duke it out among each other at any time. Wield various items and weapons, like guns, to gain the upper hand around the map. Be careful with your Pennies as other players can knock it right out of your hands!

Aggravated assault is a very serious crime but in this game show, you are encouraged to beat the shit out of each other! Billionaires can freely duke it out among each other at any time. Wield various items and weapons, like guns, to gain the upper hand around the map. Be careful with your Pennies as other players can knock it right out of your hands! Networking and Elimination: Make friends, frenemies, foes,– whatever you call them–to get a leg up in the competition! Be aggressive and create alliances with other players to vote out the one who you think has the most Pennies. Gather intel for your alliances to know who has the most Pennies and items. Manipulate the competition – sway the votes or use Advantage items to rig the game show. Betray your forged alliances to make sure you still come out on top at the end of it all!

Make friends, frenemies, foes,– whatever you call them–to get a leg up in the competition! Be aggressive and create alliances with other players to vote out the one who you think has the most Pennies. Gather intel for your alliances to know who has the most Pennies and items. Manipulate the competition – sway the votes or use Advantage items to rig the game show. Betray your forged alliances to make sure you still come out on top at the end of it all! Winning: Don't be the 1%… be the ONLY ONE! Once there are only 3 players left, the player with the most Pennies win! Emerge on top by playing your cards right, ensuring your spot as the sleaziest of high society!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!