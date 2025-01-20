Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Echoes of Spellcraft, Fossil Circuit

Echoes of Spellcraft Reveals Early Access Release Date

Echoes of Spellcraft will be released on PC via Steam into Early Access this week, giving you a sample of the deckbuilder title

Indie game developer and publisher Fossil Circuit has confirmed the Early Access release date for Echoes of Spellcraft will happen this week. This game feels like a lot of deck-building titles, as you'll get a mix of real-time combat meshed with the mechanics, all in a hand-drawn 2D environment. Cast all sorts of spells as a powerful wizard, hitting enemies at the right moment to deal the most damage and come out on top. The game will drop into EA on January 23, but before that, enjoy the trailer and info about the game.

Echoes of Spellcraft

In Echoes Of Spellcraft, players will explore a fresh approach to spellcasting and card mechanics. Using a "card machine" system, they can craft and combine spells to unleash powerful, real-time magical auto-combat. The game challenges players to navigate intricately designed 2D maps, encounter diverse events, and develop strategic plans to take down waves of enemies and formidable bosses. Each run offers opportunities to discover new spell techniques and deepen the mastery of gameplay mechanics. The true essence of the roguelike experience lies within the unknown of each run, with danger laying hand in glove with reward at every turn. Players must adapt as they chart their paths, discover over 100 spells, and create optimal combinations by upgrading skills and abilities. The game challenges adventurers to push their limits and confront the unknown, all while racing against the clock.

100+ Spells and 50+ Bosses : Explore over 100 unique spells and face off against more than 50 distinct bosses. Combined with 8 hero abilities, the game offers endless deck-building possibilities.

: Explore over 100 unique spells and face off against more than 50 distinct bosses. Combined with 8 hero abilities, the game offers endless deck-building possibilities. Dynamic Real-Time Combat : Break away from traditional turn-based systems with fast-paced, auto-attack, real-time battles that demand quick thinking and precision.

: Break away from traditional turn-based systems with fast-paced, auto-attack, real-time battles that demand quick thinking and precision. Unique Heat and Overload System : Every spell cast raises your heat level, with excessive casting triggering an overload state that temporarily disables spellcasting. This adds an extra layer of strategy to combat decisions.

: Every spell cast raises your heat level, with excessive casting triggering an overload state that temporarily disables spellcasting. This adds an extra layer of strategy to combat decisions. Exploration and Discovery : Encounter treasures, shops, events, and new paths shaped by player choices, ensuring a fresh experience every time.

: Encounter treasures, shops, events, and new paths shaped by player choices, ensuring a fresh experience every time. Spell Synthesis and Synergy: Players can combine basic spells to form advanced ones and trigger synergy effects by gathering particular sets of spells, fostering creativity and strategic planning.

