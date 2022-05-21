Egret II Mini Set To Ship Units Out In Early June

ININ Games revealed this week they will finally be shipping out units of the EGRET II Mini, with the first sets scheduled to go out on June 3rd. While those who got the regular version will be happy to hear that, Strictly Limited Games also revealed they will be releasing bigger versions of it starting on June 10th. As you can see from the image below, the company is offering the much bigger Blue Edition and Tatio Arcade Selection packages with a ton of add-ons that will essentially be a collector's dream. You can read up more on everything down below.

No matter if you are a retro fan, arcade enthusiast, or anything in between – with 40 pre-installed games, and the possibility to add even more games via SD card, the EGRET II mini has something in store for everyone. Besides iconic games like Bubble Bobble or Darius Gaiden, players can expect the fun family sports game Hat Trick Hero and Rastan Saga, which includes sequences previously not available in western versions. On top of that, relive contemporary classics like Elevator Action Returns or experience the unreleased Kaiser Knuckle upgrade Dan-Ku-Ga for the first time ever with the EGRET II mini. Thanks to special in-game features like save states, adjustable lives, and rapid-fire, even newcomers will be able to enjoy these classics.

The miniature console comes with awesome technical features like a 5-inch 4:3 rotating monitor to play the arcade classics either vertically or horizontally – just like with the original arcade cabinet. Besides playing directly on the console that has integrated stereo speakers, fans will be able to use the HDMI output to connect the EGRET II mini to their TVs. Separately available are three different controllers that can be connected to the console via the two available USB-Type-A ports. The EGRET II mini – Control Pad, with its design and button layout, resembles modern controllers, while the EGRET II mini – Control Panel is inspired by the typical arcade layout, with six buttons and the possibility to adjust the joystick to move either in eight or in four directions. Additionally, the EGRET II mini – Paddle and Trackball Game Expansion Set includes a special controller inspired by classic arcade inputs and comes with a game SD card with ten additional classics.