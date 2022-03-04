Elden Ring Gets New Live-Action Trailer Featuring Ming-Na Wen

Bandai Namco has released an interesting new trailer for Elden Ring, as we now have a special live-action feature to enjoy. The game has already been out for over a week, but that's not stopping the crew from doing some interesting marketing and promotion for it. This time around we get to see a bit of a feature trailer with actress Ming-Na Wen as she takes on her greatest challenge to date: Training to become an Elden Lord. It's nice to hear her make references to past roles as she compared them to the latest quest in her journey, not to mention giving you some motivational words as you seek the same prize. Enjoy the trailer below!

Journey through the Lands Between, a new fantasy world created by Hidetaka Miyazaki, creator of the influential Dark Souls video game series, and George R. R. Martin, author of The New York Times best-selling fantasy series, A Song of Ice and Fire. Unravel the mysteries of the Elden Ring's power. Encounter adversaries with profound backgrounds, characters with their own unique motivations for helping or hindering your progress, and fearsome creatures.

Elden Ring features vast fantastical landscapes and shadowy, complex dungeons that are connected seamlessly. Traverse the breathtaking world on foot or on horseback, alone or online with other players, and fully immerse yourself in the grassy plains, suffocating swamps, spiraling mountains, foreboding castles and other sites of grandeur on a scale never seen before in a FromSoftware title.

Create your character in FromSoftware's refi ned action-RPG and defi ne your playstyle by experimenting with a wide variety of weapons, magical abilities, and skills found throughout the world. Charge into battle, pick off enemies one-by-one using stealth, or even call upon allies for aid. Many options are at your disposal as you decide how to approach exploration and combat.