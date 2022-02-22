Elden Ring Releases New Launch Trailer Before Release

Bandai Namco has released a new launch trailer for Elden Ring showing it off in all its glory before it comes out. The game has become one of the most anticipated titles of 2022 and we're not even a quarter of the way through the year. People are super stoked to see what will become of this particular title as FromSoftware is looking to make this a monumental release for everyone. We have both the launch trailer and an extended overview video for you below, the latter of the two going over six minutes with a ton of content to look over. Enjoy both videos as the game will be released this Friday, February 25th, 2022.

Journey through the Lands Between, a new fantasy world created by Hidetaka Miyazaki, creator of the influential Dark Souls video game series, and George R. R. Martin, author of The New York Times best-selling fantasy series, A Song of Ice and Fire. Unravel the mysteries of the Elden Ring's power. Encounter adversaries with profound backgrounds, characters with their own unique motivations for helping or hindering your progress, and fearsome creatures.

Elden Ring features vast fantastical landscapes and shadowy, complex dungeons that are connected seamlessly. Traverse the breathtaking world on foot or on horseback, alone or online with other players, and fully immerse yourself in the grassy plains, suffocating swamps, spiraling mountains, foreboding castles and other sites of grandeur on a scale never seen before in a FromSoftware title.

Create your character in FromSoftware's refi ned action-RPG and defi ne your playstyle by experimenting with a wide variety of weapons, magical abilities, and skills found throughout the world. Charge into battle, pick off enemies one-by-one using stealth, or even call upon allies for aid. Many options are at your disposal as you decide how to approach exploration and combat.